Live Blog: #21 Virginia Tech faces #22 West Virginia in loaded season opener
Published Sunday, Sep. 3, 2017, 2:06 pm
AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as #21 Virginia Tech faces off with #22 West Virginia at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
Follow along for live score updates, stats, analysis and commentary on the game.
Game Notes
- Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson will be making his collegiate debut. The 6’1″ redshirt freshman is a four-star recruit from Ann Arbor, Mich.
- The Hokies return seven starters on defense against a WVU offensive unit that has a new coordinator (Jake Spavital) and a new quarterback (Florida transfer Will Grier).
- Home field advantage? Tech figures to have a huge advantage in terms of crowd size, with a large alumni contingent in the D.C.-Northern Virginia area.
- As many as six different Mountaineer running backs could see playing time against the Hokies, including the two true freshmen – Tevin Bush and Alec Sinkfield. WVU has the Big 12’s leading returning rusher in senior Justin Crawford.
- The two teams last played in Morgantown in 2005. Virginia Tech won the game, 34-17, West Virginia’s lone blemish on the way to an 11-1 season and a Sugar Bowl victory over SEC champion Georgia.
- Virginia Tech has claimed seven of the last 10 meetings including blowout triumphs in 2005, 2001, 2000 and 1996.
