Live Blog: #21 Virginia Tech faces #22 West Virginia in loaded season opener

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as #21 Virginia Tech faces off with #22 West Virginia at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Follow along for live score updates, stats, analysis and commentary on the game.

Game Notes