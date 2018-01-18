 jump to example.com
 

Live Blog: #2 Virginia faces Georgia Tech in ACC Thursday night action

Published Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 7:46 pm

Live Blog: #2 Virginia faces Georgia Tech in ACC Thursday night actionChris Graham leads our live blog as second-ranked Virginia (16-1, 5-0 ACC) faces Georgia Tech (10-7, 3-1 ACC) in ACC basketball action on Thursday.

Broadcast Information

  • The UVA-Georgia Tech contest will be televised on the ACC Network and streamed on ACC Network Extra (ESPN3.com) and ESPN App, and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

Keys to the game: Virginia

Attacking the zones: Georgia Tech doesn’t sit back in its zone defense, switching things up sometimes possession to possession. Opponents can have trouble recognizing the look, taking precious seconds off the shot clock and forcing scrambles as the clock runs down. It will be incumbent upon Virginia’s guards to get the team into offensive sets early.

De’Andre Hunter: The 6’7” guard/forward was a zone-buster against Syracuse in a 68-61 UVA win on Jan. 9, scoring 15 points, 13 in the first half, dominating the area in the soft middle of the 2-3, the area at and around the free-throw line. Hunter had just two points in Virginia’s 68-51 win over NC State on Sunday, but he will need to step up as a focal point for Virginia to have success against the GT zone.

Jack Salt on Ben Lammers: Salt played a career-high 35 minutes in Virginia’s 62-49 win over Georgia Tech last year in Charlottesville, squaring off with Lammers, who played 38 minutes and scored just seven points on 3-of-12 shooting. Expect Salt to get another workout tonight checking Lammers in the post.

 
Discussion

  • Georgia Tech doesn’t sit back in its zone defense, switching things up sometimes possession to possession. Opponents can have trouble recognizing the look, taking precious seconds off the shot clock and forcing scrambles as the clock runs down. It will be incumbent upon Virginia’s guards to get the team into offensive sets early.

  • De’Andre Hunter had just two points in Virginia’s 68-51 win over NC State on Sunday, but he will need to step up as a focal point for Virginia to have success against the GT zone.

  • Jack Salt played a career-high 35 minutes in Virginia’s 62-49 win over Georgia Tech last year in Charlottesville, squaring off with Lammers, who played 38 minutes and scored just seven points on 3-of-12 shooting. Expect Salt to get another workout tonight checking Lammers in the post.

  • Virginia 4, Georgia Tech 2, 15:45/1st. For some reason, Jack Salt has been a featured item on the offensive end: three FG attempts, and one pass to him ended up being a turnover.

  • Tech has been playing man since the first possession, when it came out in a 1-3-1 zone. A bit surprising.

  • UVA 8, Georgia Tech 2, 11:42/1st. ‘Hoos are 4-of-15 from the floor. Tech is 1-of-8 with five turnovers. Enough bricks being laid to build a Habitat house.

  • Virginia 13, Georgia Tech 7, 7:27/1st. Jackets are 2-of-11 from the floor with six turnovers, and down just six. UVA is 6-of-21 from the floor. De’Andre Hunter has looked good: 2-of-4, four points.

  • Tech is mixing man and matchup zone, and Virginia is having trouble recognizing and attacking.

  • A veritable scoring explosion with back-to-back fast-break buckets for Virginia, 18-11 lead, 4:46/1st

  • Virginia leads 20-16 at the under-4 media timeout. Georgia Tech has made five of its last eight shots. Ben Lammers has six blocks. De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome have six points each for UVA.

  • Half: Virginia 28, Georgia Tech 19. A four-point play by De’Andre Hunter with a half-second left pushes the lead to nine.
    Hunter has 10 on 4-of-6 shooting.
    Ben Lammers has just two points, but seven rebounds and six blocks for Tech.

  • Shots at the rim (layups or dunks):
    UVA 6-of-14 (Lammers has six blocks)
    GT 3-of-4

  • Virginia leads 36-24 at the under-16 media timeout. ‘Hoos open the second half hitting four of seven from the floor. De’Andre Hunter started the second half in place of Jack Salt, but Salt subbed in early.

  • Virginia leads 43-28, Georgia Tech timeout, 12:20 left. Jackets have 14 turnovers. UVA 6-of-11 from the field in the second half.

  • UVA doing a much better job on the defensive glass: rebounding 75% of Tech’s misses.

  • The guy working the board at 29 sent us to commercial during the game. Oops.

  • Georgia Tech on a 10-3 run. Not that we’d know it at home, thanks to NBC29. UVA leads 48-38, under-8 media timeout.

  • 8-0 Virginia run, ‘Hoos lead 56-38, 5:10