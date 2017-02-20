Live Blog: #18 UVA hosts Miami in ACC Monday Night Hoops
No. 14 UVA (18-8, 8-6 ACC) hosts Miami (18-8, 8-6 ACC) on Monday. Tipoff for the Big Monday contest at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Miami game will be televised on ESPN, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.6 ppg) and assists (3.8 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (7.5 ppg & 6.5 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (35) and steals (27).
- Devon Hall is averaging 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Marial Shayok is averaging 9.7 points.
- Kyle Guy is averaging 7.3 points to top all UVA rookies and Darius Thompson has added 6.2 points per game.
- Jack Salt is averaging 3.7 points and 3.8 rebounds, while Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players off the bench.
Miami Team Notes
- Miami is 11-9 against Virginia all-time. The Canes are 2-5 against Virginia when the Cavaliers are ranked in the AP top 25.
- The Hurricanes are looking for their first win at Virginia since Feb. 26, 2009. UM’s other two wins at UVa were Jan. 12, 2005 and Dec. 10, 1966.
- Each of the last three meetings between these two teams have come with both teams ranked in the top 15.
- Miami is 6-2 in their all-time series with Virginia when scoring 70 points or more.
- Last season Davon Reed scored 32 total points in the first two games against the Cavaliers, but then was held to just three points in the final meeting. Kamari Murphy averaged 6.0 rebounds in the three matchups and Ja’Quan Newton scored 31 points combined.
Discussion