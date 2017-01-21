Live Blog: #16 UVA hosts Georgia Tech in ACC Saturday hoops
AFP editor Chris Graham live blogs as No. 16 UVA (14-3, 4-2 ACC) hosts Georgia Tech (11-7, 3-3 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Saturday.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Georgia Tech game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
- Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (11.8 ppg) and assists (4.1 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (6.5 ppg & 5.7 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (23) and steals (23).
- Devon Hall is averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds, while shooting a team-leading 84 percent from the free throw line.
- Marial Shayok is averaging 9.5 points, including 13.3 ppg as a starter in the past three contests, and Kyle Guy is averaging 8.5 points on 52.1 percent 3-point shooting.
- Darius Thompson has added 7.8 points per game and is shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range.
- Jack Salt, who is UVA’s most physical player, is averaging 4.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Mamadi Diakite, Jarred Reuter and Ty Jerome are role players off the bench.
Georgia Tech Team Notes
- Three keys for Tech – The Jackets are 11-1 this season when they shoot a better percentage from the floor, are 10-0 when scoring 70 points and 10-1 when attempting more free throws than the opponent.
- Ben Lammers’ +11.3 per game scoring average increase over the 2015-16 season is the second best in the ACC. But Tadric Jackson (+6.1) and Quinton Stephens (+6.0) also have posted impressive increases over last season. Josh Heath (+3.2) has more than doubled his 2015-16 average.
- Georgia Tech leads the ACC in field goal percentage defense vs. ACC teams, and ranks sixth in scoring defense. The Yellow Jackets rank 34th nationally vs. all opponents in field goal percentage defense, and 46th in adjusted defensive efficiency accoring to KenPom.com.
- Quinton Stephens is averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds over his last three games; he has hit 18-for-42 from the floor, 11-of-25 from three-point range, and has 10 assists over that stretch.
Discussion