 jump to example.com

Live Blog: #16 UVA hosts Georgia Tech in ACC Saturday hoops

Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 9:17 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

chris graham uvaAFP editor Chris Graham live blogs as No. 16 UVA (14-3, 4-2 ACC) hosts Georgia Tech (11-7, 3-3 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Saturday.

 

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-Georgia Tech game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

 

UVA Team Notes

  • UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
  • Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (11.8 ppg) and assists (4.1 apg).
  • Isaiah Wilkins (6.5 ppg & 5.7 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (23) and steals (23).
  • Devon Hall is averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds, while shooting a team-leading 84 percent from the free throw line.
  • Marial Shayok is averaging 9.5 points, including 13.3 ppg as a starter in the past three contests, and Kyle Guy is averaging 8.5 points on 52.1 percent 3-point shooting.
  • Darius Thompson has added 7.8 points per game and is shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range.
  • Jack Salt, who is UVA’s most physical player, is averaging 4.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
  • Mamadi Diakite, Jarred Reuter and Ty Jerome are role players off the bench.

 

Georgia Tech Team Notes

  • Three keys for Tech – The Jackets are 11-1 this season when they shoot a better percentage from the floor, are 10-0 when scoring 70 points and 10-1 when attempting more free throws than the opponent.
  • Ben Lammers’ +11.3 per game scoring average increase over the 2015-16 season is the second best in the ACC. But Tadric Jackson (+6.1) and Quinton Stephens (+6.0) also have posted impressive increases over last season. Josh Heath (+3.2) has more than doubled his 2015-16 average.
  • Georgia Tech leads the ACC in field goal percentage defense vs. ACC teams, and ranks sixth in scoring defense. The Yellow Jackets rank 34th nationally vs. all opponents in field goal percentage defense, and 46th in adjusted defensive efficiency accoring to KenPom.com.
  • Quinton Stephens is averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds over his last three games; he has hit 18-for-42 from the floor, 11-of-25 from three-point range, and has 10 assists over that stretch.
Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Movie on Augusta County WWII POW camp screening at the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is hosting a screening of a documentary about an Augusta County World War II POW camp.

UVA Board of Visitors to begin organizing presidential search

UVA President Teresa A. Sullivan has asked the Board of Visitors to begin a presidential search process that will determine her successor.

Can Trump revive manufacturing? Waynesboro as a case study

Waynesboro isn’t the Rust Belt, but if you know the city’s economic history at all, well, it isn’t all that different.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Trump, Democrats and the media

Chris Graham talks about the upcoming inauguration, protests by Democrats and the whining of the news media in today's Street Knowledge podcast.

Bathroom bill is dead: But what about that LGBT anti-discrimination bill?

Minutes after killing the bathroom bill, a GOP-controlled committee killed a bill that would have protected LGBT individuals from being fired for being gay.

Study: UVA slashes opioid use while improving pain scores

A study of more than 100,000 surgical cases at UVA Health System found patients’ pain scores improved even as doctors gave fewer opioids.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wrapping #16 UVA road win

Chris Graham breaks down the 71-54 road win for #16 UVA at Boston College on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Fishburne Military School preps for the Inaugural Parade

Fishburne Military School preps for its appearance the 58th Inaugural Parade with a march through the streets of Waynesboro.

Virginia hospitals to lawmakers: 'Do no harm' on healthcare

The Virginia hospital community is advocating a do no harm approach to state legislation on healthcare policy.

Poll: Virginians want restraint on healthcare policy changes

New polling from Mason-Dixon Polling & Research shows strong majorities of Virginians are concerned about the future of healthcare.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 