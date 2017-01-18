Live Blog: #16 UVA at Boston College in ACC basketball
AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as #16 UVA (13-3, 3-2 ACC) travels to Boston College (9-9, 2-3 ACC). Opening tip is at 8 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Boston College game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
- Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (12.1 ppg) and assists (4.1 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (6.3 ppg & 5.5 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (23) and steals (22).
- Marial Shayok is averaging 9.7 points, including 17 ppg as a starter in the past two contests, and Kyle Guy is averaging 8.5 points on 52.2 percent 3-point shooting.
- Darius Thompson has added 7.5 points per game and Jarred Reuter leads the team in field goal percentage (61.9%).
- Jack Salt, who is UVA’s most physical player, is averaging 4.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Mamadi Diakite (4.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots) and Ty Jerome are role players off the bench.
Boston College Team Notes
- Sophomore Jerome Robinson (19.6) and freshman Ky Bowman (17.0) are the top scoring backcourt in the ACC during league play at 36.6 points per game. Robinson and Bowman are also the fifth-highest scoring backcourt among the Power 5 and Big East conferences.
- Sophomore A.J. Turner has 13 assists and just two turnovers in five ACC games. He leads the league in overall assist/turnover ratio (3.30) which ranks 16th in the country.
- Boston College is 7-12 all-time against Virginia and has lost the last three contests.
- The Eagles are 4-2 at home against the Cavaliers.
- The last time BC beat Virginia at home was on March 3, 2013 when Joe Rahon hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 8.2 seconds left in a 53-52 decision.
- BC is 7-9 against the Cavaliers since joining the ACC.
- Virginia won last year’s matchup in Charlottesville, 61-47.
