Live Blog: #14 UVA faces #10 UNC in ACC Saturday Night Hoops

No. 14 UVA (18-7, 8-5 ACC) travels to No. 10 North Carolina (22-5, 10-3 ACC) for an ACC men’s basketball game on Saturday.

AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog: with score updates, in-game stats and analysis and more.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-North Carolina game will be televised on ESPN, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

UVA Team Notes

UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.6 ppg) and assists (3.8 apg).

Isaiah Wilkins (7.5 ppg & 6.4 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (35) and steals (27).

Devon Hall is averaging 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds, while Marial Shayok is averaging 9.7 points.

Kyle Guy is averaging 7.6 points to top all UVA rookies and Darius Thompson has added 6.3 points per game.

Jack Salt is averaging 3.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, while Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players off the bench.

North Carolina Team Notes

Carolina is eighth in the NCAA’s RPI. The Tar Heels’ opponents collectively have the 12th-highest RPI in the nation.

Carolina has eight wins over teams in the NCAA’s top 50, tied for third for the most in the country behind Baylor (10) and Florida State (9). UNC’s top-50 wins have come against Florida State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Tennessee and Monmouth.

Carolina has 12 wins over teams in the NCAA’s top 100, tied for the eighth most in the country. UNC’s top-100 wins beyond those teams in the top 50 include Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Chattanooga.

Sophomore guard Kenny Williams is expected to miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair his right knee on 2/21. As a result, the Tar Heels will finish the season having started only four games (NC State, Wake Forest, Boston College and Virginia Tech) and finished two with their full roster (NC State and Boston College; Tony Bradley was injured in the first half at Wake Forest and Theo Pinson was injured in the first half vs. Virginia Tech).

Williams is the sixth Tar Heel who averages double-figure minutes played who has missed games this year due to injury: Theo Pinson missed 19 games, Luke Maye missed five, Joel Berry II sat out two, Tony Bradley missed two, Isaiah Hicks did not play at Duke, and Williams is out for the year beginning with the game at NC State.

Game Preview