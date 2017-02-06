 jump to example.com

Live Blog: #12 UVA hosts #4 Louisville

Published Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 3:35 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginia uvaNo. 9 UVA (17-5, 7-3 ACC) hosts No. 6 Louisville (19-4, 7-3 ACC) in ACC hoops action on Monday, Feb. 6. Tipoff for the Big Monday showdown at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Join AFP editor Chris Graham on our live game blog.

 

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-Louisville game will be televised on ESPN, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

 

UVA Team Notes

  • UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (11.9 ppg) and assists (4 apg).
  • Isaiah Wilkins (7.5 ppg & 5.9 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (28) and steals (27).
  • Devon Hall is averaging 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, while Darius Thompson has added 6.5 points per game.
  • Marial Shayok is averaging 9.8 points and Kyle Guy is averaging 7.8 points to top all UVA rookies.
  • Jack Salt is averaging 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game after averaging 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
  • Ty Jerome is averaging 9.8 points on 60.9 percent shooting, including 47.4 percent (9-19) from 3-point range, the past four games.
  • Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are role players off the bench.

 

Louisville Team Notes

  • Forward Deng Adel and center Mangok Mathiang will miss the Cardinals’ game at Virginia tonight after violating their team’s Saturday night curfew.
  • A starter in 22 games and the Cardinals’ third-leading scorer (11.1 points per game), Adel has scored in double figures in the last five games, including a career-high 19 points at Boston College.  He has averaged 13.8 points over the last five games while shooting 52.1 percent from the field (25-of-48).
  • Mathiang has averaged 12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and shot 67 percent from the field over the last five games, scoring nine or more points in each game. He scored a season-high 16 points at Boston College and had 13 points, matched a career-best with 13 rebounds and blocked two shots at Florida State for his first double-double of the season.
  • The losses take the Cardinals down to seven scholarship players for tonight’s game.  UofL was already shorthanded with 11 scholarship players this season and two are currently out with recent injuries, including guards Quentin Snider (strained hip flexor) and Tony Hicks (broken bone in hand).

 

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Augusta County rest area

The suspect, a 33-year-old Rockingham County man, was flown to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops in a foul mood

Chris Graham breaks down #9 UVA's 66-62 loss at Syracuse and looks ahead to a titanic matchup with Louisville.

House Republicans release amended two-year budget

The Virginia House of Delegates Committee on Appropriations proposed an amended two-year state budget Sunday.

Nelson County landowners to rally for property rights

A community rally in support of Nelson County property owners who have been sued by Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be held on Monday.

Gas, oil glut keep gas prices trending lower

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region followed the national average down this week.

Have Super Bowl Party driving plan in place ahead of time

Super Bowl parties are fast approaching with scores of people making plans as to where to watch and what they will eat and drink.

Beyond ridiculous: UVA hosed at the line again?

OK, yes, this free throw nonsense isn’t getting ridiculous at this stage; it’s well beyond ridiculous if you’re a UVA basketball fan.

Here we go again: Syracuse rallies, stuns #9 UVA, 66-62

Syracuse, familiarly, rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to #9 UVA, and defeated the Cavs, 66-62, on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.

Pursuit leads to arrest of Augusta County man

A Greenville man is in custody after an effort to flee law enforcement led to a brief chase on the roads of Augusta County.

Waynesboro YMCA offering Overcoming Barriers Program

The Waynesboro YMCA is offering a new youth sports program in conjunction with James Madison University's Overcoming Barriers Program.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 