Live Blog: #12 UVA hosts #4 Louisville

Nelson County landowners to rally for property rights A community rally in support of Nelson County property owners who have been sued by Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be held on Monday.

Have Super Bowl Party driving plan in place ahead of time Super Bowl parties are fast approaching with scores of people making plans as to where to watch and what they will eat and drink.

Pursuit leads to arrest of Augusta County man A Greenville man is in custody after an effort to flee law enforcement led to a brief chase on the roads of Augusta County.