Live Blog: #12 UVA hosts #4 Louisville
No. 9 UVA (17-5, 7-3 ACC) hosts No. 6 Louisville (19-4, 7-3 ACC) in ACC hoops action on Monday, Feb. 6. Tipoff for the Big Monday showdown at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Join AFP editor Chris Graham on our live game blog.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Louisville game will be televised on ESPN, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (11.9 ppg) and assists (4 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (7.5 ppg & 5.9 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (28) and steals (27).
- Devon Hall is averaging 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, while Darius Thompson has added 6.5 points per game.
- Marial Shayok is averaging 9.8 points and Kyle Guy is averaging 7.8 points to top all UVA rookies.
- Jack Salt is averaging 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game after averaging 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Ty Jerome is averaging 9.8 points on 60.9 percent shooting, including 47.4 percent (9-19) from 3-point range, the past four games.
- Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are role players off the bench.
Louisville Team Notes
- Forward Deng Adel and center Mangok Mathiang will miss the Cardinals’ game at Virginia tonight after violating their team’s Saturday night curfew.
- A starter in 22 games and the Cardinals’ third-leading scorer (11.1 points per game), Adel has scored in double figures in the last five games, including a career-high 19 points at Boston College. He has averaged 13.8 points over the last five games while shooting 52.1 percent from the field (25-of-48).
- Mathiang has averaged 12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and shot 67 percent from the field over the last five games, scoring nine or more points in each game. He scored a season-high 16 points at Boston College and had 13 points, matched a career-best with 13 rebounds and blocked two shots at Florida State for his first double-double of the season.
- The losses take the Cardinals down to seven scholarship players for tonight’s game. UofL was already shorthanded with 11 scholarship players this season and two are currently out with recent injuries, including guards Quentin Snider (strained hip flexor) and Tony Hicks (broken bone in hand).
Discussion