Live Blog: #12 UVA hosts #20 Florida State in ACC home opener
AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as #12 UVA (11-1, 1-0 ACC) hosts #20 Florida State (13-1, 1-0 ACC). The tip is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Florida State game will be televised on ESPNU, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
Game Notes: UVA
- Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
- Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (9.9 ppg) and assists (4.5 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (6 ppg & 5 rpg) leads the team in rebounds (60) and steals (19) and is second in blocked shots (14).
- Newcomer Kyle Guy is averaging 9.3 points on 58.1 percent 3-point shooting and Marial Shayok is averaging 8.1 points.
- Darius Thompson has added 7.8 points in 12 starts, while Jarred Reuter leads the team in field goal percentage (66.7%) and is second in rebounding at 4.0 per game.
- Jack Salt, who is UVA’s most improved player, is averaging 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Mamadi Diakite is averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots in 15.1 minutes per game off the bench.
Game Notes: Florida State
- Sophomore Dwayne Bacon, who is only 211 points from becoming only the second sophomore in school history to reach the 1,000 career point plateau, has scored in double figures in a personal-best 23 consecutive games. He added to his steak as he scored his ACC career-best 23 points in Florida State’s victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday night in Tallahassee. Bacon has scored in double figures in 23 consecutive games and in eight consecutive games against ACC competition. He enters Saturday’s game at Virginia ranked eighth in the ACC in scoring with his career-high 17.4 points per game scoring average.
- Florida State enters Saturday’s game against Virginia with an ACC leading .513 team field goal shooting percentage and ranked second in the ACC in scoring with an 88.1 points per game scoring average. The Cavaliers enter the game ranked first in the ACC in field goal shooting percentage defense (.347) and first in scoring defense (47.7ppg). Something has to give on Saturday in Charlottesville.
