 jump to example.com

Live Blog: #12 UVA hosts #20 Florida State in ACC home opener

Published Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, 9:56 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva florida stateAFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as #12 UVA (11-1, 1-0 ACC) hosts #20 Florida State (13-1, 1-0 ACC). The tip is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

 

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-Florida State game will be televised on ESPNU, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

 

Game Notes: UVA

  • Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
  • Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (9.9 ppg) and assists (4.5 apg).
  • Isaiah Wilkins (6 ppg & 5 rpg) leads the team in rebounds (60) and steals (19) and is second in blocked shots (14).
  • Newcomer Kyle Guy is averaging 9.3 points on 58.1 percent 3-point shooting and Marial Shayok is averaging 8.1 points.
  • Darius Thompson has added 7.8 points in 12 starts, while Jarred Reuter leads the team in field goal percentage (66.7%) and is second in rebounding at 4.0 per game.
  • Jack Salt, who is UVA’s most improved player, is averaging 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
  • Mamadi Diakite is averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots in 15.1 minutes per game off the bench.

 

Game Notes: Florida State

  • Sophomore Dwayne Bacon, who is only 211 points from becoming only the second sophomore in school history to reach the 1,000 career point plateau, has scored in double figures in a personal-best 23 consecutive games.  He added to his steak as he scored his ACC career-best 23 points in Florida State’s victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday night in Tallahassee.  Bacon has scored in double figures in 23 consecutive games and in eight consecutive games against ACC competition.  He enters Saturday’s game at Virginia ranked eighth in the ACC in scoring with his career-high 17.4 points per game scoring average.
  • Florida State enters Saturday’s game against Virginia with an ACC leading .513 team field goal shooting percentage and ranked second in the ACC in scoring with an 88.1 points per game scoring average.  The Cavaliers enter the game ranked first in the ACC in field goal shooting percentage defense (.347) and first in scoring defense (47.7ppg).  Something has to give on Saturday in Charlottesville.
Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

Dominion comments on FERC statement on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dominion commented on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Draft Environmental Statement released today by the FERC.

Viewpoints: Augusta County sheriff Donald Smith

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith joins Viewpoints to talk about his first year in office and his priorities for 2017.

Wayne Theatre announces 2017 season highlights

"The Voice" finalist Chris Mann highlights the 2017 season at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

Augusta County Tourism announces Spring Grant Program awards

Augusta County Tourism announced $7,500 in grant funds will be awarded to three local tourism partners in Augusta County.

VCU Dogs on Call program featured in new Animal Planet documentary series

Local tails will wag on Jan. 1 when Animal Planet features the VCU Dogs on Call program as part of its new series, “Dogs: The Untold Story.”

Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 