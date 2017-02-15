 jump to example.com

Live Blog: #12 Duke vs. #14 UVA

Published Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 3:30 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Live blog, game notes and previews for Wednesday’s ACC clash between #12 Duke (20-5, 8-4 ACC) and #14 UVA (18-6, 8-4 ACC).

 

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-Duke game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

 

UVA Notes

  • Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.6 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).
  • Isaiah Wilkins (7.6 ppg & 6.3 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (35) and steals (27).
  • Devon Hall is averaging 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Darius Thompson has added 6.5 points per game.
  • Marial Shayok is averaging 9.7 points and Kyle Guy is averaging 7.8 points to top all UVA rookies.
  • Jack Salt is averaging 3.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game, while Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players off the bench.

 

Duke Notes

  • The Blue Devils have won back-to-back road games as part of a five-game winning streak heading into Wednesday’s tilt at Virginia.
  • Duke has utilized nine different starting lineups this season. No starting lineup combination has played more than six games together.
  • Led by Luke Kennard (20.0), Duke is one of three major-conference teams with three players averaging at 15.0+ points (also Arizona State and UCLA).
  • Duke leads the ACC with an average of 9.0 three-pointers per game in league play. Duke is shooting .435 from deep during its five-game winning streak, making 10.8 per game.
  • On average, Duke outscores opponents by 9.9 points from three-point territory and 5.0 points from the free throw line.
  • Kennard ranks third in the ACC with an average of 34.8 minutes per game. Despite the workload, he ranks third in the ACC in scoring and second with a .527 field goal percentage.
  • Since taking over the primary point guard duties on Jan. 4, Grayson Allen is averaging 4.6 assists per game – sixth-best in ACC play.
  • Jayson Tatum’s average of 15.6 points per game is on pace to rank sixth among freshmen in Duke history. He has a chance to become just the fifth freshman under Coach K to average at least 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds.
  • Duke is 11-1 (.917) this season and 36-3 (.923) in his career when Amile Jefferson has a team-high in rebounds.

 

Previews

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Redistricting reform fails in Virginia House

Chris Graham talks with Brian Cannon from OneVirginia2021 to discuss three redistricting reform bills that failed in the House of Delegates.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Duke-UVA hoops preview

Chris Graham talks with Mitchell Gladstone, who covers Duke basketball for The Chronicle.

Court: Trump order likely unconstitutional, issues prelim injunction

A federal judge found that President Donald Trump's Jan. 27 Executive Order is actually the Muslim ban that he promised as a candidate.

Staunton Police Department offering Citizens Police Academy

The Staunton Police Department is offering its 17th Citizens Police Academy beginning on Tuesday, March 28.

BRCC fund-raising campaign surpasses $8M goal

The “Student Focus. Community Impact” Campaign for Blue Ridge Community College successfully exceeded its $8 million goal.

Chris Graham: Politics and the bottom line for business

A couple of years back, I let myself get caught up in the Chick-fil-A boycott hysteria. It’s kinda hazy to me now.

Staunton completes 2017 real-estate reassessment

Staunton has completed its 2017 general real estate reassessment, which went into effect on January 1.

Virginia Tech outlasts #12 UVA, 80-78, in 2 OTs

Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.1 seconds left in the second OT to lift Virginia Tech to an 80-78 win over #12 UVA Sunday night.

Gas prices holding steady: AAA

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic continue to sing the same old song – a favorite on drivers’ playlists.

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 