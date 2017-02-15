Live Blog: #12 Duke vs. #14 UVA
Live blog, game notes and previews for Wednesday’s ACC clash between #12 Duke (20-5, 8-4 ACC) and #14 UVA (18-6, 8-4 ACC).
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Duke game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Notes
- Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.6 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (7.6 ppg & 6.3 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (35) and steals (27).
- Devon Hall is averaging 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Darius Thompson has added 6.5 points per game.
- Marial Shayok is averaging 9.7 points and Kyle Guy is averaging 7.8 points to top all UVA rookies.
- Jack Salt is averaging 3.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game, while Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players off the bench.
Duke Notes
- The Blue Devils have won back-to-back road games as part of a five-game winning streak heading into Wednesday’s tilt at Virginia.
- Duke has utilized nine different starting lineups this season. No starting lineup combination has played more than six games together.
- Led by Luke Kennard (20.0), Duke is one of three major-conference teams with three players averaging at 15.0+ points (also Arizona State and UCLA).
- Duke leads the ACC with an average of 9.0 three-pointers per game in league play. Duke is shooting .435 from deep during its five-game winning streak, making 10.8 per game.
- On average, Duke outscores opponents by 9.9 points from three-point territory and 5.0 points from the free throw line.
- Kennard ranks third in the ACC with an average of 34.8 minutes per game. Despite the workload, he ranks third in the ACC in scoring and second with a .527 field goal percentage.
- Since taking over the primary point guard duties on Jan. 4, Grayson Allen is averaging 4.6 assists per game – sixth-best in ACC play.
- Jayson Tatum’s average of 15.6 points per game is on pace to rank sixth among freshmen in Duke history. He has a chance to become just the fifth freshman under Coach K to average at least 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds.
- Duke is 11-1 (.917) this season and 36-3 (.923) in his career when Amile Jefferson has a team-high in rebounds.
Previews
Discussion