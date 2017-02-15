Live Blog: #12 Duke vs. #14 UVA

a

Court: Trump order likely unconstitutional, issues prelim injunction A federal judge found that President Donald Trump's Jan. 27 Executive Order is actually the Muslim ban that he promised as a candidate.

Staunton completes 2017 real-estate reassessment Staunton has completed its 2017 general real estate reassessment, which went into effect on January 1.

Virginia Tech outlasts #12 UVA, 80-78, in 2 OTs Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.1 seconds left in the second OT to lift Virginia Tech to an 80-78 win over #12 UVA Sunday night.