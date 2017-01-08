Live Blog: #11 UVA hosts Wake Forest in ACC Sunday Night action
Published Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, 5:58 pm
Live Blog: #11 UVA hosts Wake Forest in ACC Sunday Night action
AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as #11 UVA (11-3, 1-2 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (10-5, 1-2 ACC) on Sunday at 8 p.m. in ACC basketball action.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Wake Forest game will be televised on ESPNU, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
Team Notes: UVA
- Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
- Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (10.3 ppg) and assists (4.4 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (6.1 ppg & 5.1 rpg) leads the team in rebounding and steals (20) and is second in blocked shots (18).
- Newcomer Kyle Guy is averaging 9.1 points on 55 percent 3-point shooting and Marial Shayok is averaging 8.6 points.
- Darius Thompson has added 7.7 points per game, while Jarred Reuter leads the team in field goal percentage (64.4%).
- Jack Salt, who is one of UVA’s most improved players, is averaging 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Mamadi Diakite is averaging 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots in 15 minutes per game off the bench.
Team Notes: Wake Forest
- Of the 13 scholarship players on the 2016-17 roster, eight are either freshmen or sophomores
- Only two players on the roster have senior eligibility, Trent VanHorn and Austin Arians
- The Demon Deacons rank 268th nationally in experience (KenPom), which is 13th in the ACC (only Florida State and NC State are below)
- Wake Forest’s top three scorers are all underclassmen (Fr. or So.), a feat the Deacs haven’t accomplished since 2008-09 (Jeff Teague, Al-Farouq Aminu, James Johnson)
