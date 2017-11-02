Little Hokie Hand-Me-Down event seeks donations

The fifth annual Little Hokie Hand-Me-Down returns on Nov. 14 and 15. This event offers students and staff members with children aged 0-10 the opportunity to “shop” for a wide range of infant and children’s clothes and other items they may need, free of charge.

The gently used and sometimes new hand-me-down items are donated by members of the university and Blacksburg communities. Every year, donations fill tables, and families find dozens of large items, including strollers, high chairs, and carseats, in the center of the room. Neat piles of games, toys, books, and other fun items fill still more tables.

The Graduate School, Graduate School Assembly, and Women’s Center at Virginia Tech sponsor the Hand-Me-Down, which will take place in the multipurpose room of the Graduate Life Center, 155 Otey St.

“I love this program,” said Anna Lomascolo, co-director of the Women’s Center. “It wasn’t so very long ago that I was a Virginia Tech doctoral student juggling the responsibilities of graduate school and parenting a small child, so I know the experience very well.”

Aerospace engineering graduate student and parent Micah Fry also praised the event, “Little Hokie Hand-Me-Down has been wonderful for our family. We’ve been able to find a much-needed diaper bag, clothes, and Christmas gifts for our kids in the previous years.”

Fry said his family also has given back to the program. “It has been a good way of giving what we don’t need any more to someone else in our situation.”

Event organizers will accept donations Nov. 1-13 at the Women’s Center, 206 Washington St., from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., or at the Welcome Center of the Graduate Life Center, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. They are looking for:

Gently used clothing in baby and young children’s sizes

Maternity clothes

Toys and children’s books, including music and DVDs

Formula that is not expired

Medical supplies, such as breast pumps, other lactation devices

Strollers, car seats, high chairs

School supplies

Bedding

Bathing and grooming supplies, including bathers, unopened and unused creams, lotions, powders

Feeding supplies, such as bibs, baby bottles, food warmers

Baby gear, such as activity gyms, bassinets, play mats, baby carriers, swings

Diapers

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, from noon until 6 p.m., graduate students are welcome to shop at the Hand-Me-Down. Each shopper receives a bag and can fill it with as many items as they need. They also may choose from a selection of the larger items. Everything is free.

University staff members with children may shop on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.-noon.

Any leftover items from the Hand-Me-Down will be donated to charitable organizations in the area.

For more information about the event, please email Jessie Meltsner at jmelts@vt.edu.