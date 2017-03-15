‘Little Big Shots’ stars Pelican 212 coming to the Wayne Theatre

Pelican 212 rocked Steve Harvey’s “Little Big Shots” with their trumpets blaring New Orleans Dixieland jazz.

Now the band is set to entertain at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro on Sunday at 3 p.m.

“This is sure to be a highlight of the season at the Wayne,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

Pelican 212 is led by 11-year-old twin brothers Max and Kolbe Rees. The duo appeared on “Little Big Shots,” a children’s talent show with Steve Harvey on NBC. They have also appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

Max and Kolbe are two of 10 children in this harmonious family from Pensacola. The eldest Rees performer is Katie on guitar. Then there’s Angelle on piano and drums, Marie who plays trombone and bass, Giovanni on trumpet, and Mollie on trumpet and drums.

Tickets are $15 and $5 for students.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org.