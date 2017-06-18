 jump to example.com

Lime Kiln Theater presents Turnpike Troubadours in concert

Published Sunday, Jun. 18, 2017, 4:27 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2017 concert series will continue on Saturday, June 24, as Turnpike Troubadours perform with special guest Charley Crockett.

lime kiln theaterAdvance tickets are sold out. If the show is moved indoors to the Washington and Lee Pavilion due to inclement weather, a limited number of additional tickets will be released for $30 apiece, with cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover all accepted.

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Orrison Tree & Landscape Services. Devils Backbone beer, Kind Roots Café food and Rockbridge Vineyard wine are available for purchase at all shows. The Turnpike Troubadours show is presented by J.F. Brown Real Estate Services.

If Turnpike Troubadours are playing in your town, you’ll know it. A block or two from the venue, you’ll see the crowds lining up. Get closer and you’ll start to hear the music – rockin’ hard, lashed by burnin’ fiddle and guitar, maybe a little rough on the edges but with a deep-rooted soul that’s impossible to resist. And if you make it through the door, you’ll witness one of the best shows you’ll ever see.

Audiences in their home state of Oklahoma and down in Texas have known this for years. It’s no longer news when they draw 5,000-plus at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, sell out three nights in a row at Gruene Hall or turn several hundred away at the legendary Stubb’s Bar-B-Q in Austin. Word has spread, though: Their shows in Chicago, St. Louis and elsewhere have pulled in more than 1,000 fans. And they’ve drawn full houses at Joe’s Pub in New York and The Troubadour in L.A., among many other nightspots from coast to coast.

The San Benito, Texas native Charley Crockett released his debut solo album, titled A Stolen Jewel, in 2015, receiving critical acclaim in Dallas and ultimately landing him a Dallas Observer Music Award that year for “Best Blues Act”. A record “rich with Southern flavor, a musical gumbo of Delta blues, honky-tonk, gospel and Cajun jazz,” Jewel proved that Crockett, born into poverty in the Rio Grande, had come home to make his musical mark on the South. Crockett, who is self-described as elusive, rebellious and self-taught, has been compared to legends like Bill Withers, Merle Haggard and Gary Clark Jr.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its fourth straight summer season of live music featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
AAA: Gas prices in Mid-Atlantic drop
97th annual Virginia 4-H State Congress inspires true leaders
Staunton District Traffic Alert: June 19-23
McAuliffe announces updated resources promoting alternatives to school suspensions
First round match-ups and ladders set for a tricky weekend finale in Thunder Valley
Squirrels drop sixth straight
Franchise-record six homers lead to 12-5 Hillcats victory
P-Nats, Mudcats split doubleheader
Virginia youth train to become traffic safety advocates
Programming, frequency changes coming to WVTF, RADIO IQ
What’s the latest in greener booze?
New recreational leadership and sports studies major at EMU
JMU poetry pioneer wins Circle of Excellence award
Consumers not getting clear information due to the FDA’s delay of the revamped Nutrition Facts label
First day of qualifying at Thunder Valley
Augusta County Library hosts 2017 Summer Reading Program
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 