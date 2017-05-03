Lifting beams versus spreader bars

Similarly designed devices used in most industry sectors, spreaders and lifting beams serve very similar functions in that they permit cranes to lift objects and loads from many locations. What they do is that they balance the lift and spread-out the weight of the load. Despite their similarities, there are some differences in use and properties. It also depends on what situation you intend to use them in, as one could be more efficient versus the other.

Spreader Bar

Also known as a lifting spreader is a simply device that consists of a bar that works to hold the sling apart in reference to the lifting distance. As far as loading goes, it converts the load into a compressive force inside the bar, uses tensile forces for its slings. This will result in an increased efficiency for the material that is used. This will allow them to be lighter, much easier to design, and cost effective. This, however, will require a lot more headroom in order to lift it. Spreader bar rigging can also be used with them

A significant advantage is the ability of the spreader bar to have its length adjusted to accommodate different required spreads. Since loads are usually axial in nature, the go to shape for most spreader bars is either a round or a square tube. This will make it easy when you want to add a section which will slide on top of other sections. This will permit these telescopic bars to even triple their total length, and therefore, increasing the options you can use in transport, handling and storage.

Lifting Beam

In contrast to the spreader bar, the lifting beam is comprised of a long beam which converts the load into a bending motion throughout the beam. This is a less efficient use of the materials by comparison, and as such, a generally heavier and more expensive system.

However, the benefit of this is the fact that it will require less space to perform lifting operations, and these are generally more used when you need to lift lighter objects that are in smaller areas or that require shorter times spent being. Think of small manufacturing facilities or storage areas.

In contrast to the spreader bar’s ability to become telescopic, if a lifting beam would be designed like this it would face a big hurdle, the fact that it’s most efficient shape is the i-beam. The load will be lifted from the central location, not from both ends, and must remain completely balanced. This will create issues if we were to talk with a telescopic beam.

It is important that when you choose one of these beams that you analyze the requirements you have of them. They might seem similar, but they can perform differently based on the situation at hand.