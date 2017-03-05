Life after High School Transition and Resource Fair: Free event

The Parent Resource Center of Piedmont Regional Education Program is hosting its annual Life after High School Transition and Resource Fair on Saturday, March 11, at Piedmont Virginia Community College – Main Building, 501 College Drive, Charlottesville from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm.

This free event will feature 14 breakout information sessions related to education, employment and independence, and more than 16 local organizations providing resources and support.

The event provides an opportunity to gather valuable information to help students and their families plan for life after high school. There will be youth sessions as well as sessions for parents. Families with a child in middle or high school are encouraged to attend.

Information sessions begin at 9:00, 10:05, 11:10 and 12:15 and you choose which four you’d like to attend.

Topics will include:

Social Security Benefits

High School to College

Resume Writing

Practice Interviewing

Volunteering

Guardianship & Alternatives

Division of Rehabilitative Services 101

Special Needs Trusts & Able Accounts

How Do I Get to Work?

Transition Planning and Your IEP

Gateway to Services and Case Management

I’m Determined – Youth Session

Virginia Education Wizard

Career Readiness Certificate

The Resource Fair will feature community organizations and agencies sharing information and resources.

Participants include:

VA Dept. of Motor Vehicles ( DMV Connect) – ID cards available -please bring your child’s birth certificate, proof of residence – DMV cost is $10. Any DMV transactions other than ID Cards can be processed as well.

– ID cards available -please bring your child’s birth certificate, proof of residence – DMV cost is $10. Any DMV transactions other than ID Cards can be processed as well. Jefferson Madison Regional Library – library cards available (please bring your ID)

Registration is appreciated especially to plan for communication (interpreters) and additional accommodations.

For more information contact: Deborah at 434-975-9400 ext. 68032 or email danama@k12albemarle.org