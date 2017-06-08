 jump to example.com

Liberty’s D.J. Artis selected to Baseball America All-America Team

Published Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017, 3:09 pm

Liberty outfielder D.J. Artis has been named to the 2017 Baseball America All-America team. The squad was announced earlier today.

liberty baseballArtis, who was selected to the third team, becomes the third Liberty player named to a postseason NCAA Division I All-America team in program history. Ryan Seiz became the first Liberty player to be selected to a postseason Division I All-America squad in 2014 and pitcher Jared Lyons was named an All-American byCollegiate Baseball Newspaper in 2015.

The sophomore outfielder also becomes the seventh player in program history to be named a postseason All-American.

The 2017 Big South Player of the Year, Artis, who also earned all-conference first team honors for the second consecutive season, finished his 2017 season second in the nation with a .532 on base percentage and as the national leader in walks with 62. Artis’ base on balls total eclipsed his own single-season program record of 52 walks, which he set last season. In addition, the sophomore lead the Big South Conference with a .359 batting average and 58 runs scored, while finishing second with 23 stolen bases.

Artis, who patrolled center field for the Flames, completed 2017 among the conference leaders in hits (ninth – 65), RBI (ninth – 45) and slugging percentage (third – .552). He collected 13 doubles, two triples and six home runs.

The Greensboro, N.C., native was named the Big South Player of the Week three times in 2017. He was tabbed the league’s Player of the Week for March 20, April 24 and May 1. Artis finished the year with tied for the team-lead with 19 multi-hit games, nine of which were three-hit contests and had 11 multiple RBI games.

