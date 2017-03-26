 jump to example.com

Liberty’s CIT run ends at UMBC

Published Sunday, Mar. 26, 2017, 5:54 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

libertyLiberty faced UMBC in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) quarterfinal at the RAC Arena on Sunday. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored a game-high 23 points but the Flames fell to the Retrievers, 80-68.

The Retrievers had five players score in double figures led by Jarius Lyles with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. UMBC shot 51.0 percent for the game (26-for-51) while limiting Liberty to 45.1 percent (23-for-51).

It was a slow start on offense for both teams as one field goal was made during the first four minutes of play. Liberty started the game 0-for-7 from the field and did not score its first points until the 15:58 mark off a pair of Brock Gardner free throws.

On the road in the CIT, Liberty’s freshmen contributed early as Pacheco-Ortiz and Gardner scored the Flames’ first nine points of the contest.

After starting the game 2-for-8 from the field, UMBC went 3-for-4 from the field midway through the first half to hold a three-point lead (17-14) with nine and a half minutes left in the half.

As the lead went back-and-forth between the squads, Liberty’s Ezra Talbert once again came off the bench to make an impact, scoring five points and pulling down two rebounds in the first four minutes he played. The redshirt sophomore hit a three-pointer with 3:47, giving Liberty its last lead of the game, 27-26.

UMBC looked to take control to end the first half as they went on a 13-3 run, taking a 40-30 lead going into halftime. Liberty’s bench kept them in the game during the first half with 15 points led by Gardner with seven points. The Retrievers were efficient on offense, shooting 52.2 percent (12-for-23) in the first half led by Lyles with 13 points. Liberty’s freshmen trio of Myo Baxter-Bell, Gardner and Pacheco-Ortiz combined to score 19 of Liberty’s 30 points in the first half.

Coming out in the second half, the Retrievers increased their lead to 14 points thanks to the three-point shot, hitting three of the five second-half treys during the opening eight minutes. UMBC finished the game hitting 11-of-29 shots from behind the arc (37.9 percent).

Liberty would not go away as they cut UMBC’s lead to single digits, 57-50, with 12:10 left in the game sparked by Pacheco-Ortiz with five straight points and Lovell Cabbil’s back-to-back three-pointers. During that run, Liberty made eight straight field goals.

Liberty came within three points two times midway through the second half and each time Liberty attempted to tie the game, UMBC responded with a bucket of its own to keep it a two-possession game. The Flames cut it to four points (65-61) with 6:13left in the game and the Retrievers were able to end the game on 15-7 run to come away with the win.

Liberty ends the season with a 21-14 record, the most wins since the 2008-09 season. At the conclusion of the regular season, Liberty posted a school-record 14 Big South wins. The loss brings to a close the playing careers of seniors Ray Chen and John Dawson.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Atlantic Core Building Products to invest $3 million to establish manufacturing operation in Chesapeake
No. 16 UVA tops Duke, 13-6, to take weekend series
Shannon Montague appointed Head of the Learning Village at St. Anne’s-Belfield School
Bridgewater College to screen Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine, host presentation by Judy Shepard
Shenandoah editor R.T. Smith publishes sixth collection of stories
Refugee teens discover strengths, work to smooth newcomers’ paths with Harrisonburg High’s Peer Leader program
Band Candy Benefit Concert to raise funds for Blackfriars Music
Craft beers increasingly made with Virginia ingredients
Route 726 in Rockingham County closed March 27-29 for repairs
Entrepreneur workshop for small business owners
Gender equality: Work still left to do in family courts
McAuliffe announces $600,000 in grants to upgrade career and technical education program
Dinner Diva: Frugal is as frugal does
Overnight lane closures on Interestate 64 in Charlottesville
Allfirst to invest $130,000, expand headquarters in Suffolk
Big innings push Liberty past Charleston Southern, 17-3
VMI tops The Citadel in extras, 4-1
Neil Gorsuch and environmental policy
Americans for Responsible Solutions applauds Gov. McAuliffe for vetoes of gun bills
Women’s lacrosse: Big first half lifts No. 19 UVA to 18-5 win over No. 17 Duke
Men’s lacrosse: No. 15 UVA drops Heartbreaker in OT at No. 18 Johns Hopkins, 18-17
Men’s swimming: UVA concludes NCAA Championships
UVA baseball evens series with Duke, wins 13-6
Blue Ridge Poison Center provides tips on safe medication disposal
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 