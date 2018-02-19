Liberty sweeps Sunday doubleheader from VCU

The Liberty Flames overcame an early five-run deficit and later, erased another, for a come-from-behind 14-10 win over the VCU Rams in game one of a doubleheader,Sunday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The Flames erased an 8-3 Rams’ lead by plating five runs in the fifth. Later in the seventh with VCU holding a 10-9 advantage, Liberty center fielder D.J. Artis gave the Flames the lead for good with two-out, bases-loaded double into the left field corner, emptying the bases for a 12-10 lead. Head Coach Scott Jackson’s team added two more in the eighth and reliever Garret Price struck out six out of the seven batters over the final two innings to close out the victory.

Liberty moves to 2-0 on the year. VCU drops to 0-2.

For the second straight game, the Flames jumped out to a lead thanks to a home run. After second baseman Trey McDyre and catcher Jonathan Embry drew one-out walks, first baseman Dylan Allen belted the first home run of his career over the right field wall for a 3-0 host lead.

However, the lead was short-lived as a Liberty miscue opened the door for a five-run second inning for the Rams. With the bases loaded and two outs, Liberty pitcher Jackson Bertsch struck out left fielder Hogan Brown, but the ball got away from Jonathan Embry. The Flames’ catcher throw to get Brown at first was high and sailed down the right field line, allowing all three runners to score, knotting the game at 3-3.

After first baseman Scott Carpenter walked, a fly ball by second baseman Daane Berezo was lost in the sun by Artis and dropped in for a double, scoring both runners for a 5-3 VCU edge.

The Rams added to their advantage with two runs in the third and one in the fourth. In the third, a two-out single by catcher Josh Simon plated two runs, upping the VCU lead to 7-3. In the fourth, a single by third baseman Paul Witt scored Carpenter, who led off the inning with a double, for an 8-3 advantage.

Liberty sent 11 men to the plate in the fifth, scoring five runs on five hits. Shortstop Cam Locklear and Artis singled, while McDyre walked to open the bottom of the fifth. Embry followed with a two-run single, cutting the Rams’ edge to 8-5. Later in the inning with two out, left fielder Tre Todd knocked in a run with a single and third baseman Tyler Galazin ripped a double past the third base bag and into the left field corner, scoring two more runs to tie the contest at 8-8.

After VCU pushed two across in the sixth to take a 10-8 edge, the Flames struck for four in the seventh to take the lead for good in the home half of the seventh. With Allen, who scored four times in the contest, and Todd on the corners with two out after drawing walks, Galazin, who ended up with three RBI in the contest, dropped an RBI single into center to bring Liberty to within one at 10-9. Locklear then walked to load the bases for Artis, who lined a two-strike, opposite field double off the bottom of the left field wall, clearing the bases and giving the Flames a 12-10 lead.

In the eighth, Liberty added two insurance runs with two out. Right fielder Brandon Rohrer lined a two-run single through the left side of the infield to give the Flames what proved to be the winning score of 14-10.

Freshman right-hander Logan Barker (1-0) recorded his first collegiate win, allowing two runs on two hits over two innings of relief for Liberty. He struck out one and walked three. Price earns his second save in as many games with his effort in the final two innings.

VCU right-hander Michael Dailey drops to 1-0. He gave up five runs on three hits over 2 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked four. Rams’ pitchers combined to walk 12 Liberty batters in the contest.

Each team collected 10 hits. Liberty made the lone error of the contest.

Liberty sweeps doubleheader from VCU with 4-2 victory

A solid outing in his collegiate debut by right-hander Noah Skirrow keyed a 4-2 win over the VCU Rams in game two of a doubleheader at Liberty Baseball Stadium,Sunday. The win not only swept the twinbill, but completed the three-game season opening series for the Flames.

Skirrow (1-0) held the Rams to two hits over 5 2/3 innings in his debut, earning the first win of his career. The freshman struck out nine and walked one batter, before giving way to Zack Brockman with no one on and two outs in the sixth.

With the victory, Liberty moves to 3-0 on the season. VCU drops to 0-3. The Flames took the first game of the doubleheader, 14-10.

Just like the first two games in the series, Liberty scored first. After plating runs in the first in the previous two contests, the Flames got on the scoreboard in the fourth. With one out, Cam Locklear doubled and quickly plated a run on a single by center fielder D.J. Artis for a 1-0 advantage. Later in the inning, Liberty plated two more runs without a hit, as Artis scored on a wild pitch and left fielder Tre Todd waked with the bases loaded for a 3-0 advantage.

In the seventh, the Rams cut the Flames’ advantage to one. With runners on second and third and one out, designated hitter Jack Schroeder singled off Liberty’s Brockman to trim the Flames’ lead to 3-2. Brockman did battle back to get VCU left fielder Steven Carpenter to foul out with runners on second and third and two outs, ending the inning and holding Liberty’s one run edge.

Liberty pushed across an insurance run in the eighth. Artis walked and moved to second on a passed ball. After advancing to third base on a sacrifice bunt by second baseman Trey McDyre, catcher Jonathan Embry singled home the Flames’ center fielder for a 4-2 lead.

Freshman right-hander Ben Good pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth innings in his collegiate debut to pick up his first career save. He struck out one and walked one in closing out the victory.

VCU reliever Jack Alkire, the second of four Rams to pitch in the contest, falls to 0-1. He gave up three runs on three hits over three innings. He struck out one and walked four.

Liberty collected eight hits in the contest. VCU had five. Flames’ first baseman Dylan Allen walked five times in the game to set a new Liberty single game record. The first baseman reached base in each of his at bats of the doubleheader with two hits and walking a combined eight times.

Up Next: The Flames continue their season-opening seven-game homestand by hosting the James Madison Dukes, Tuesday at Liberty Baseball Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

