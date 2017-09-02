 jump to example.com

Liberty stuns Baylor in football opener

Published Saturday, Sep. 2, 2017, 11:20 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Stephen Calvert threw for 447 yards and three touchdowns, and Liberty shocked Baylor, 48-45, in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

libertyLiberty (1-0), in its last season in FCS before beginning a transition to FBS in 2018, was a 33-point underdog coming in.

Baylor (0-1), playing its first game under new coach Mark Rhule, trailed for much of the game, but went ahead 31-27 with 5:37 left in the third on a Chris Platt 75-yard TD pass from Anu Solomon.

The Flames regained the lead with 24 seconds left in the third on a 13-yard TD pass from Calvert to Antonio Gandy-Golden, and twice extended their lead to 10 points in the fourth quarter on Calvert touchdown throws.

Baylor got back to within a field goal on a John Lovett 34-yard touchdown run with five minutes to go, but after the Bears forced a Liberty punt, they were reduced to a last-play Hail Mary attempt that was intercepted by, of all people, Calvert.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Deficiencies in kicking game push risk-taking on fourth down for UVA
Mendenhall finds room for improvement in stellar UVA defensive effort
Offensive line play a concern for UVA
VMI Keydets fall at Air Force, 62-0
Squirrels bashed by Bowie on Saturday
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Insight, analysis on UVA’s 28-10 win over W&M
Video: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
Not exactly a masterpiece: But UVA will take it
UVA opens 2017 season with 28-10 win over William & Mary
Irma may become Category 4 hurricane while tracking across Atlantic: Will it affect the US?
Increased consumer demand boosting milk fat value
Free sustainable farming resources available for high school teachers
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: Sept. 4-8
Live Blog: UVA faces William & Mary in 2017 football season opener
Last-minute TD lifts Bridgewater to win in football opener
Keys walk-off as Potomac drops fourth straight
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 