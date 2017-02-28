Liberty, Steph Curry Join Kick’N It For a Cause

Steph Curry, the 2016 NBA Most Valuable Player, will be making his way to Liberty University on March 1 to speak at Liberty’s Convocation service.

Curry, along with former Liberty men’s basketball student manager, Chris Strachan, is teaming up with Liberty University to give shoes to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“As a Champion for Christ, I am blessed to have the platform to perform my ministry with the support of my alma mater,” Strachan said. “The Ntibonera Foundation, Liberty and Kick’n It are now working together to raise funding for thousands of pairs of sneakers for the people of DRC. I feel so blessed to have connected with Emmanuel through David Nasser, Liberty University and the love of sneakers.”

Chris “COSeezy” Strachan, who used to be as student manager for the Liberty men’s basketball team, works closely with Curry and started this challenge to do something similar to the Ice Bucket Challenge of 2015. Strachan wanted to make sure people he knew, like Curry, were reaching people all over. Strachan and Curry are asking friends to donate one pair of gently used sneakers and send them to Liberty.

“The fact that we have one of our own (Strachan) coming back to is special. Chris is a fabulous servant for Christ who is skilled and trained in his trait,” Liberty Head Men’s Basketball Coach Ritchie McKay said. “We are elated that Steph (Curry) has partnered with Chris and blessing us and our campus with his presence. I love that Liberty is being put on the stage because this place is all about training Champions for Christ.”

Strachan is also asking people to make a video talking about what the shoes mean to them and to challenge three friends. They have started the hashtag #KICKNITFORACAUSE and are active on social media with the username @Kicknit to collect as many shoes to donate to the Republic of Congo and benefit the Africa Humanitarian Partnership.

In November, Ayesha Curry came to Liberty University for the official signing of her first book “A Seasoned Life” and during that time, he was able to connect with David Nasser, Liberty University Senior Vice President for Spiritual Develeopment, and the Ntibonera Foundation. This meeting led to gathering shoes from all across the country to help people from across the world.

“My sneaker culture based brand is partnering up with the Ntibonera Foundation to fight diseases that are transmitted through contaminated soil and infect individuals through their feet in Africa,” Strachan added. “We are gathering tens of thousands of pairs of new or lightly used shoes to protect people on the other side of the globe from disease.”

Strachan has been able to combine the love of sneakers, pop culture and giving back all into one as people unite and are giving back for a great cause.

If you are looking to donate shoes and join the cause, you can mail shoes to the address below:

Convo

Attention: Ashley Lison

1971 University Blvd.

Lynchburg, VA 24515