Liberty sets new football season ticket sales record

Records have already been set and Liberty has yet to take the field at Williams Stadium with Liberty Athletics surpassing its football season tickets sales record.

Entering this weekend’s home opener against Morehead State, Liberty Athletics has sold more than 2,100 season tickets. Throughout the summer months leading up to the season, Liberty Athletics maintained a sales pace where the department was selling 20 percent or higher than previous year’s sales rates.

Following the Flames’ history win over Baylor, last weekend, Liberty Athletics is anticipating a potential record-setting crowd at Williams Stadium. Saturday’s kickoff against Morehead State is set for 6 p.m.

Despite the record-setting pace, single-game and season tickets are still available for purchase through the Flames Ticket Office or at LUFootball.com.

Discounts are available for Liberty University faculty and staff, Varsity Club members and recent Liberty University graduates.

Football game day parking privileges are one of the main benefits of joining the Flames Club, Liberty Athletics booster club.

Fans can support Liberty Football and enjoy special game-day privileges by joining the Flames Club. The Flames Club exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and achieve victory with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level. All seats at Williams Stadium other than general admission bleacher seats require membership in the Flames Club.

For more information about red reserved bench-back seats, blue premium chair-back seats, or club seats, call the Flames Club at 434-582-CLUB (2582), email FlamesClub@liberty.edu, or visit www.LibertyFlames.com/FlamesClub.