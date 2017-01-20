 jump to example.com

Liberty pulls out win over Gardner-Webb

Published Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 10:17 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

libertyLiberty (11-9, 6-1 BSC) remains in a tie for first place in the Big South Conference after a gritty 65-62 win over Gardner-Webb (10-10, 3-4 BSC) Thursday evening, in the Vines Center.

John Dawson and Ryan Kemrite combined for 40 points to lead the Flames, each scoring 20 in the victory. The Flames pulled out their third win of the season after trailing at halftime, aided by shooting 50.0 percent from three-point range during the second half (6-of-12).

“That is a good team (Gardner-Webb) and I knew it was going to be hard,” head coach Ritchie McKay said. “We were disjointed on offense and we weren’t pretty defensively, but we reeled it in and got a hard fought victory.”

Dawson and Kemrite combined to shoot 68.7 percent (11-of-16) from the floor while the defense forced 10 turnovers in a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Bulldogs. The Flames held the lead over the Bulldogs for only 10 minutes and 44 seconds of the game, while GWU held the lead for nearly 25 minutes.

Gardner-Webb came into tonight’s game averaging 75.4 points per game during conference season. The Flames held GWU to its second lowest point total in conference play this season, while forcing 19 turnovers. Liberty also limited the Bulldogs to 20.0 percent (2-of-10) from the three-point line. Gardner-Webb’s Tyrell Nelson finished with a game-high 22 points.

“We didn’t just get this win tonight. It was preparation through practice and we continue to grind each and every day,” Dawson added. “We won this game because of the preparation we have been putting in prior totonight. Guys are taking care of their bodies and doing the right thing off the court and it has a big part to do with our success.”

To start the game, Gardner-Webb was efficient on offense, making its first five field goals with eight of those points coming in the paint. The great start helped GWU jump out to an early 13-5 lead that also included an 8-0 run over six minutes.

After the Bulldogs jumped out to the eight-point lead, Liberty then tightened up on defense, holding Gardner-Webb scoreless for nearly three minutes to come within five points (13-10) midway through the first. Clean play dominated the first half as a free throw wasn’t attempted until nine minutes into the game and just two fouls were called during the first 10 minutes of play.

As the Flames looked to apply pressure on defense, they succeeded with four steals and with 7:21 left in the first half, Dawson tied the game (15-15) to erase the Bulldog’s early advantage. Liberty took its first lead of the game at the 5:20 mark of the first half off a Lovell Cabbil three-pointer and A.C. Reid assist to put them up 20-17.

After holding the lead for nearly 15 minutes in the first half, Gardner-Webb quickly retook the lead as Nelson hit a layup with 1:27 left before the break, aiding in his 10 first-half points.

Dawson filled the stat sheet during the first half, tying for a team high seven points, three rebounds and two assists with Liberty going into halftime trailing Gardner-Webb, 30-27. The Bulldogs dominated the paint during the first half, outscoring Liberty 24-10 in the first half. For the fourth straight conference game, the Flames were able to limit their opponent to 30 points or less during the first half. Both teams struggled from the free throw line, combining to go 6-of-15 from the charity stripe.

Neither team could find its shooting touch out of the gate in the second half on offense as a combined six points were scored during the first three and a half minutes. Looking to cut into Gardner-Webb’s lead, Liberty used the three-point shot to get back into the game with four straight threes’ by Reid, Dawson and Kemrite. After a few makes from beyond the arc, Kemrite gave Liberty the lead with an old fashioned three-pointer with a layup plus the foul to put the Flames up 47-44 for its first lead of the second half at the 9:17 mark.

Making an impact off the bench during the second half was Reid who scored all eight of his points during the last 20 minutes of play. Once Liberty grabbed the lead, it continued to shoot the three with Kemrite hitting his second trey of the second half to put Liberty up 56-48 at 5:28. Looking to secure the win, the Flames locked up on defense, not allowing Gardner-Webb to score for 2:22 as Liberty held a four-lead (60-56) with two minutes left in the game.

The Bulldogs cut Liberty’s lead to just two points with a minutes left (60-58) and Nelson went to the free throw line with a chance to tie game after being fouled. With 50 seconds left in regulation, Nelson would make both free throws to tie the game.

Liberty answered back with a pair of free throws of its from Dawson to take a 62-60 lead and GWU was unable to tie the game as Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz forced a turnover to send Liberty back to the charity stripe. Kemrite would also make his free throws to extend Liberty’s lead to 64-60.

Gardner-Webb once again cut the lead to two, 64-62, after a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left, but Dawson converted for a three-point lead to give Liberty the victory.

The Flames now turn its attention to Saturday’s matchup against Winthrop (14-4, 6-1 BSC) as both teams are tied for first place in the Big South. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Vines Center, in a battle between the top two teams in the conference. It will be a Whiteout at the Vines Center with 3,000 t-shirts available for all fans in attendance.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Trump, Democrats and the media

Chris Graham talks about the upcoming inauguration, protests by Democrats and the whining of the news media in today's Street Knowledge podcast.

Bathroom bill is dead: But what about that LGBT anti-discrimination bill?

Minutes after killing the bathroom bill, a GOP-controlled committee killed a bill that would have protected LGBT individuals from being fired for being gay.

Study: UVA slashes opioid use while improving pain scores

A study of more than 100,000 surgical cases at UVA Health System found patients’ pain scores improved even as doctors gave fewer opioids.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wrapping #16 UVA road win

Chris Graham breaks down the 71-54 road win for #16 UVA at Boston College on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Fishburne Military School preps for the Inaugural Parade

Fishburne Military School preps for its appearance the 58th Inaugural Parade with a march through the streets of Waynesboro.

Virginia hospitals to lawmakers: 'Do no harm' on healthcare

The Virginia hospital community is advocating a do no harm approach to state legislation on healthcare policy.

Poll: Virginians want restraint on healthcare policy changes

New polling from Mason-Dixon Polling & Research shows strong majorities of Virginians are concerned about the future of healthcare.

Suicide intervention training offered in February

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program Feb. 23-24.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops going all-in with four-guard lineup?

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham talks more UVA basketball, and examines the Cavs' upcoming week in the ACC.

Tom Perriello on Affordable Care Act: Where does Ed Gillespie stand?

Tom Perriello, famously, voted for the Affordable Care Act in his one term as Fifth District Congressman.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 