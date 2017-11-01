Liberty to host 2018 Big South Baseball Championship

The Big South Conference announced today that Liberty University will host the conference’s 2018 Baseball Championship. The eight-team, double-elimination tournament will be played on-campus at the 2,500-seat Liberty Baseball Stadium Tuesday–Saturday, May 22-26, with the winner receiving the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals.

This will be the second time the ballpark will host the Big South Baseball Championship, as the first was during the facility’s inaugural season of 2013. That year, Liberty won the title as the No. 5 seed to mark the first time in 21 years that the tournament’s host won the crown.

“Liberty is honored to serve the conference membership as the host of the 2018 Big South Baseball Championship,” stated Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “Our staff looks forward to providing an exceptional experience for the student-athletes and teams.”

In just five years, Liberty Baseball Stadium has been named to the Top 5 College Baseball Stadiums in the country three times by Stadium Journey (2014-16) as well as one of seven “must visit” stadiums in college baseball by NCAA.com in 2017. The ballpark features 2,500 chair-back seats, four luxury suites, four indoor batting tunnels for participating teams, an AstroTurf playing surface and dimensions of 325 feet down each line, 371 feet to the gaps and 395 feet to centerfield.

“We are thrilled to have the honor of hosting our conference tournament here on our incredible campus,” added Liberty Baseball Head Coach Scott Jackson. “Our staff and players look forward to providing a first class experience for all teams involved in our league’s championship. The Big South Conference has a great baseball tradition — we feel certain that our campus, our stadium, and its amenities will add to the experience and tradition that our league continues to pursue.”

The 2018 Big South Baseball Championship will have 10 games over its first three days, May 22-24, with live television coverage on the Big South Network. Game broadcasts for Friday, May 25 (anywhere from 2-4 games as needed) will be shown on ESPN3. The “Winner-Take-All” Championship Game on the final day (Saturday, May 26) will air on an ESPN platform to be determined. Ticket information will be announced once finalized.