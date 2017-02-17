 jump to example.com

Liberty football: Rozier named offensive quality control staff member

Published Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 7:36 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

libertyLiberty football coach Turner Gill has added J.R. Rozier to his staff as the program’s offensive quality control staff member.

“J.R. will be a tremendous ambassador for the vision and mission of our football program here at Liberty,” said Gill. “He is a hard-working and talented individual.”

Rozier joins Gill’s staff after serving the last two seasons at Augustana University, a Division II program in Sioux Falls, S.D. He served as the Vikings’ running backs coach in 2015 and tight ends coach in 2016.

Rozier helped coach a high-powered offense at Augustana the last two seasons, setting new program standards for total offense (2015: 5,527 yards; 2016: 5,617); passing yards (2015: 3,603; 2016: 3,786) and total touchdowns (2015: 64; 2016: 65).

Augustana posted a combined 17-6 record during Rozier’s two seasons with the program and helped the Vikings tie for the NSIC South Division title in 2015 with a 6-1 conference mark.

Rozier worked with a talented group of All-NSIC performing running backs in 2015, including seniors CJ Ham and Justin Greenway. Ham earned All-NSIC second team honors after rushing for a career-high 1,097 yards and 16 touchdowns. Ham tied the school’s single season record and led the NSIC in rushing touchdowns in 2015 and became the fourth running back in Augustana’s program history to eclipse the 1,000 yard rushing mark.

Following the 2015 season, Ham signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings, becoming the first player at Augustana to sign with an NFL team in seven years. Greenway earned All-NSIC honorable mention honors as a running back in 2015 after rushing for 307 yards and six touchdowns. Greenway also recorded 16 receptions for 353 yards and two scores, while returning 13 kickoffs for 328 yards (25.2 yards per return).

Rozier spent three years as a physical education teacher and defensive coordinator at Lyman High School in Longwood, Fla. Along with defensive coordinator duties, Rozier coached the linebackers at Lyman. Rozier coached six players at Lyman who went on to play at the FBS level (Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Ball State).

Rozier also served as the head boys’ lacrosse coach at Lyman. He began his coaching career at Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Fla., where he coached running backs and defensive backs.

Rozier played one season at Louisiana College in Pineville, La. before suffering a career-ending injury. He earned his bachelor of science degree in exercise science with a minor in education from UCF in 2013.

Rozier, a native of Oviedo, Fla., resides in Lynchburg with his wife, Savanah, and his daughter, Raegan.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

Staunton man arrested in drug sting

A Staunton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement.

David Swanson: Understanding Robert E. Lee supporters

A message to those who consider it disgraceful to have a giant statue of Robert E. Lee in the middle of Charlottesville.

Poll: Perriello, Northam tied, both lead GOP contenders for governor

Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam are tied in the race for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

New data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Fake news and social media

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Mark Orr to learn more about research into the impact of social media on society.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Redistricting reform fails in Virginia House

Chris Graham talks with Brian Cannon from OneVirginia2021 to discuss three redistricting reform bills that failed in the House of Delegates.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 