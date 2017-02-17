Liberty football: Rozier named offensive quality control staff member

Liberty football coach Turner Gill has added J.R. Rozier to his staff as the program’s offensive quality control staff member.

“J.R. will be a tremendous ambassador for the vision and mission of our football program here at Liberty,” said Gill. “He is a hard-working and talented individual.”

Rozier joins Gill’s staff after serving the last two seasons at Augustana University, a Division II program in Sioux Falls, S.D. He served as the Vikings’ running backs coach in 2015 and tight ends coach in 2016.

Rozier helped coach a high-powered offense at Augustana the last two seasons, setting new program standards for total offense (2015: 5,527 yards; 2016: 5,617); passing yards (2015: 3,603; 2016: 3,786) and total touchdowns (2015: 64; 2016: 65).

Augustana posted a combined 17-6 record during Rozier’s two seasons with the program and helped the Vikings tie for the NSIC South Division title in 2015 with a 6-1 conference mark.

Rozier worked with a talented group of All-NSIC performing running backs in 2015, including seniors CJ Ham and Justin Greenway. Ham earned All-NSIC second team honors after rushing for a career-high 1,097 yards and 16 touchdowns. Ham tied the school’s single season record and led the NSIC in rushing touchdowns in 2015 and became the fourth running back in Augustana’s program history to eclipse the 1,000 yard rushing mark.

Following the 2015 season, Ham signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings, becoming the first player at Augustana to sign with an NFL team in seven years. Greenway earned All-NSIC honorable mention honors as a running back in 2015 after rushing for 307 yards and six touchdowns. Greenway also recorded 16 receptions for 353 yards and two scores, while returning 13 kickoffs for 328 yards (25.2 yards per return).

Rozier spent three years as a physical education teacher and defensive coordinator at Lyman High School in Longwood, Fla. Along with defensive coordinator duties, Rozier coached the linebackers at Lyman. Rozier coached six players at Lyman who went on to play at the FBS level (Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Ball State).

Rozier also served as the head boys’ lacrosse coach at Lyman. He began his coaching career at Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Fla., where he coached running backs and defensive backs.

Rozier played one season at Louisiana College in Pineville, La. before suffering a career-ending injury. He earned his bachelor of science degree in exercise science with a minor in education from UCF in 2013.

Rozier, a native of Oviedo, Fla., resides in Lynchburg with his wife, Savanah, and his daughter, Raegan.