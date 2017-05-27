 jump to example.com

Liberty football announces 2019 home opener with Syracuse

Published Saturday, May. 27, 2017, 9:35 am

Liberty’s first full season as an FBS independent program will begin on Aug. 31, 2019, when the Flames host ACC foe Syracuse at Williams Stadium.

The contest will be the first in a three-game series between the Flames and the Orange. Liberty will travel to Syracuse, N.Y., to square off against Syracuse inside the Carrier Dome on Sept. 19, 2020, and Sept. 25, 2021, to complete the series.

Syracuse is the first of three ACC opponents currently scheduled to come to Lynchburg, Va., to face the Flames at Williams Stadium. Wake Forest will visit the “Hill City” on Aug. 30, 2025, while Virginia will come to Lynchburg on Sept. 11, 2027.

“We are grateful and excited to play our inaugural game as a full FBS member against Syracuse,” stated Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “To host a tradition-rich, ACC opponent at Williams Stadium will energize Flames Nation and provide widespread exposure for our emerging football program.”

Liberty began to announce its future football schedules on May 13, where United States President Donald J. Trump served as the keynote speaker at Commencement

During his remarks about the tremendous growth of Liberty over the last 40-plus years, President Trump singled out the football program’s move to the Football Bowl Subdivision, including the mention of several of Liberty’s upcoming FBS opponents.

On Feb. 16, the NCAA approved Liberty’s waiver request to begin the two-year FBS reclassification process. Liberty will compete as an FCS independent in 2017 and FBS independent in 2018. At the conclusion of the two-year process, Liberty will be a full-fledged FBS program in 2019, which will include the opportunity to compete for bowl game appearances.

Today’s announced series between Liberty and Syracuse gives the Flames nine announced games during the 2019 season. Liberty’s completed 2018 schedule has already been announced, spotlighted by a six-game home schedule.

Syracuse (Aug. 31) will serve as the first of four teams currently scheduled to visit Williams Stadium in 2019. The Flames will also host Buffalo (Sept. 14), New Mexico (Sept. 28) and New Mexico State (Nov. 30) during the 2019 season.

Liberty’s current road schedule in 2019 is against New Mexico State (Oct. 5), Rutgers (Oct. 26), BYU (Nov. 9) and Virginia (Nov. 23). The Flames will also have a road game at UMass during the 2019 season on a yet to be determined date.

 

Liberty Future Football Schedules

2018

  • Sept. 1 vs. Old Dominion
  • Sept. 8 at Army
  • Sept. 15 vs. Norfolk State
  • Sept. 22 vs. North Texas
  • Sept. 29 at New Mexico
  • Oct 6 at New Mexico State
  • Oct. 13 vs. Troy
  • Oct. 20 vs. Idaho State
  • Nov. 3 at UMass
  • Nov. 10 at Virginia
  • Nov. 17 at Auburn
  • Nov. 24 vs. New Mexico State

2019

  • Aug. 31 vs. Syracuse
  • Sept. 14 vs. Buffalo
  • Sept. 28 vs. New Mexico
  • Oct. 5 at New Mexico State
  • Oct. 26 at Rutgers
  • Nov. 9 at BYU
  • Nov. 23 at Virginia
  • Nov. 30 vs. New Mexico State
  • Also:
    TBA at UMass

2020

  • Sept. 5 at Virginia Tech
  • Sept. 19 at Syracuse

2021

  • Sept. 25 at Syracuse
  • Oct. 9 at North Texas
  • Nov. 13 at Ole Miss
  • Nov. 27 vs. Army

2022

  • Sept. 17 at Wake Forest
  • Oct. 22 vs. BYU

2023

  • Sept. 16 at Buffalo

2025

  • Aug. 30 vs. Wake Forest
  • Sept. 20 at Army

2026

  • Sept. 3, 4 or 5 at Wake Forest
  • Nov. 28 vs. Army

2027

  • Sept. 11 vs. Virginia
