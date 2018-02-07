Liberty football adds eight on Signing Day

Liberty football coach Turner Gill brought the Flames’ first-ever FBS signing class to 27 members today with the announcement of eight new signees.

The release of Gill’s seventh signing class at Liberty began in December during the NCAA’s new early signing period. On Dec. 20, Gill announced the signing of 19 players, 14 high school standouts and five junior college transfers.

Today, Gill completed this year’s signing class with eight additional newcomers. The group includes one mid-year enrollee, who is already on campus, and seven additional new players.

Liberty’s first-ever FBS recruiting class includes 15 players who are two or three-star ranked recruits by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com. The rankings are the highest in program history.

Gill’s 2018 recruiting class includes seven defensive backs, six defensive linemen, five wide receivers, four offensive linemen, two tight ends, a running back, a wide receiver and a linebacker.







Liberty’s football staff continues to bring in the best high school talent from all around the country, signing players from 13 different states: Florida (6), Calif. (4), Alabama (3), Georgia (3), Tennessee (2), Virginia (2), Arizona (1), Maryland (1), Missouri (1), New Jersey (1), North Carolina (1), Ohio (1) and Texas (1).

2018 Liberty February Signees

Chris Barrett TE 6-3 245 Clearwater, Fla./Countryside HS (ASA Miami)

Marcellous Harris DB 5-11 190 Charlotte, N.C./Harding University HS

Jessie Lemonier DE 6-3 240 Hialeah, Fla./Hialeah HS (Ventura College)

Ricky Lester S 6-2 180 Houston, Texas/Saint Pius X HS

Brandon “Pop” Robinson QB 6-4 215 Maplewood, N.J./Irvington HS

Javon Scruggs CB 5-11 175 Appomattox, Va./Appomattox HS

Isaac Steele DB 6-0 180 Phoenix, Ariz./Centennial HS (Mesa CC)

2018 Mid-Year Enrollees Announced in February

Johnny Huntley WR 6-3 220 Planation, Fla./South Planation HS (Colorado)

