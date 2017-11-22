Liberty Football: 12 earn All-Big South honors

A dozen Liberty players picked up their final Big South honors of the season, when they were named to the 2017 Big South All-Conference Football Team.

Liberty placed two players on the All-Big South first-team listing and 10 players on the All-Big South second-team squad.

Big South champion Kennesaw State led all league members with 17 all-conference selections. Liberty and Monmouth tied for second with 12 all-conference honorees. Charleston Southern had 10 sections, followed by four for Presbyterian and two for Gardner-Webb.

After winning the program’s first-ever Big South title, Kennesaw State picked up most of the league’s larger year-end honors. Redshirt junior quarterback Chandler Burks was named the Big South Offensive Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The Owls’ Brian Bohannon, who led Kennesaw State to a title after starting the program three seasons ago, was named the Big South Coach of the Year. Owls’ placekicker Justin Thompson was named the Special Teams Player of the Year.

Kennesaw State linebacker Bryson Armstrong and Monmouth running back Pete Guerrierio shared Big South Freshman of the Year honors. Monmouth defensive back Mike Basile and Charleston Southern defensive lineman Anthony Ellis tied in the final voting for the Big South Defensive Player of the Year award.

Liberty’s two All-Big South first-team selections included: Antonio Gandy-Golden (WR, So.) and Hunter Winstead (LS, Gr.).

The Flames 10 All-Big South second-team honorees include: Stephen Calvert (QB, So.), Carrington Mosley (RB, R-Sr.), B.J. Farrow (WR, R-Jr.), Dontae Duff (OL, R-So.), Juwan Wells (DL, Jr.), Solomon McGinty (LB, Gr.), Jeremy Peters (DB, Jr.), Alex Probert (K, So.), Trey Turner (P, Gr.) and Frankie Hickson (KR, R-So.).

Punter Trey Turner finished his career as Liberty’s all-time leader in punting average (40.7 yards per punt) and became Liberty’s first four-time all-conference selection since linebacker Nick Sigmon (2011-14).