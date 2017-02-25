 jump to example.com

Liberty falls to UNC Asheville in regular season finale

Published Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 5:55 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

libertyLiberty went into its final regular season game with a shot at the Big South regular season title for the first time since 2004, facing UNC Asheville on the road.

Myo Baxter-Bell led Liberty with 18 points, but the Flames fell to the Bulldogs, 63-45. Liberty concludes the regular season with an overall record of 19-12 and a 14-4 mark in the Big South. UNC Asheville (23-8, 15-3 BSC) ends the season with at least a share of the Big South title.

UNC Asheville’s Ahmad Thomas finished the game with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Bulldogs shot 51.1 percent from the floor (24-of-47), while limiting Liberty to 30.2 percent from the field (16-of-53) and 12.5 percent from beyond the arc (3-of-24).

After UNC Asheville scored the first field goal of the game, Liberty went on a 7-0 run to take the early lead. Liberty’s defense was exceptional during the first six minutes, limiting the Bulldogs to 28.6 percent (2-of-7) in the first six and a half minutes. As the defense held the Bulldogs to seven points in the first nine minutes, Liberty scored 10 points in the paint led by Baxter-Bell with six points.

Looking to get back into the game, UNC Asheville applied full court pressure that led to the Bulldogs tying the game (17-17) with just over seven minutes left in the half. Baxter-Bell was the first player to reach double digits in the game as he helped the Flames regain the lead with 2:18 left in the first half off a jumper on the baseline, 24-23.

Baxter-Bell would end the first half with 14 points and three rebounds. The redshirt freshman scored the final four points for the Flames before the break, allowing Liberty to take a 26-25 halftime lead over the Bulldogs.

With UNC Asheville looking to take the three-point shot away from the Flames, Liberty took advantage of the paint as Liberty outscored UNC Asheville, 18-10, in the first half.

The Bulldogs presented a balanced scoring attack during the first 20 minutes as seven different players scored led by Ahmad Thomas with eight points to go along with two rebounds and two assists.

Despite being even in the rebounding category with 14 boards for each team, Liberty grabbed four offensive rebounds that led to eight second-chance points, while not allowing UNC Asheville to score any second-chance points. Twenty-five points was tied for the fewest points UNC Asheville has scored in a first half this season during Big South play.

UNC Asheville came out of the gates in the second half on fire, starting the half on a 7-2 run to take a 32-28 lead that was spearheaded by Thomas with five quick points. Liberty went cold during the first 10 minutes of the second half, hitting 2-of-11 attempts from the floor to all the Bulldogs to open up an eight-point lead, 40-32, with 10:29 left to play.

As Liberty continued to struggle from three, UNC Asheville jumped out to a 15-point lead (55-40) with five and half minutes left in the game. Thomas continued to carry UNC Asheville’s offense finishing the second half with 23 points.

Liberty will go into the Big South Men’s Basketball Championship as the third seed with the host site yet to be determined between UNC Asheville and Winthrop. Seeding and matchups will be announced by the conference office later this evening.

The Flames will receive a first-round bye before playing against the sixth seed in the second quarterfinal matchup on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Inside the Numbers: Why the lid came off the rim for UVA in road win

For the better part of four games, #18 UVA couldn’t buy a jump shot, and that trend seemed to be continuing Saturday.

#18 UVA holds off N.C. State, 70-55

#18 UVA led by as many as 19 in the second half, but had to hold off a late N.C. State charge in a 70-55 win in Raleigh on Saturday.

2017 General Assembly passes amended two-year state budget, adjourns

The 2017 General Assembly passes amended two-year state budget, adjourns on time.

Poll: Is Trump watching too much cable news?

President Donald Trump famously watches a lot of cable news. Americans seem to think he doth watch too much, according to a new poll.

Virginia House passes bill to loosen gun safety rules in foster homes

The House of Delegates passed a bill to remove safety requirements surrounding the storage of guns by individuals caring for foster children.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Seven new planets in the neighborhood

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Scott King about the NASA announcement of seven earth-like planets 39 light-years away.

Survey: What do Waynesboro residents think?

Residents think Waynesboro is a good place to live, raise children and retire, and that the city does a good job with police, fire and rescue.

Waynesboro High School student arrested for threats

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a 16-year-old for communicating threats to Waynesboro High School.

Salvation Army thrift store closing: Tough decision, but right one

The Waynesboro Salvation Army thrift store on Arch Avenue has been consistently losing money in recent years.

Three trends to watch in the 2017 real estate market

Nobody has a crystal ball to know exactly what the future holds for the real estate market.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 