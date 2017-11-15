Liberty exceeds FBS attendance requirement in 2017

Liberty wrapped its home football schedule last Saturday and in the process met the FBS attendance requirement during the first year of its FBS transition process.

As part of the waiver requirements to transition to the FBS level as an independent, Liberty needed to average more than 15,000 in home football attendance. Behind the efforts of Flames Nation, Liberty exceeded the figure during its first of a two-year FBS transition process and averaged 16,571 in attendance per game.

“Flames Nation has responded with great excitement about the football program’s ascension to the FBS and demonstrated their support in the stands this season,” said Ian McCaw, Liberty’s Director of Athletics. “We are especially grateful for the growth in season ticket sales and anticipate it to continue in 2018.”

Liberty finished the 2017 season with a record number of season tickets sold and group ticket sales to aid in the attendance requirement effort. Additionally, the Flames Club has already surpassed its previous membership record and dollars donated with a month and a half remaining in the calendar year.

Liberty concluded its six-game home football schedule, last Saturday, celebrating Military Appreciation Day and Senior Day in front of 18,001 fans. The Flames posted a 47-28 victory over Presbyterian, securing its 12th consecutive winning season. Liberty is one of five FCS teams in the country to have posted a winning record for 11 or more consecutive seasons.

One fan in attendance during Saturday’s football game walked away with the grand prize of a season-long Liberty Athletics giveaway.

To celebrate Liberty’s move to the FBS level, Liberty Athletics gave away a trip to the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Fans were entered into the drawing for the prize by purchasing season or single-game tickets with a semifinalist being selected at Liberty’s first five home games.

During a third quarter timeout, the five semifinals were brought out on the field where each selected one of five Liberty Flames football helmets. The Williams Stadium video board revealed the lucky winner, Joe Hodges, who celebrated the selection with his son, Knox.

Hodges received a three-day, two-night trip to Atlanta, Georgia to attend the big game on Jan. 8, 2018. This winning package included two tickets to the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game, two round-trip airline tickets, a two-night hotel stay, a rental car and $300 in spending money.

