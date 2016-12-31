 jump to example.com

Liberty ends 2016 with win over Charleston Southern

Published Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, 6:10 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

libertyTo close out 2016, Liberty ended a five-game losing streak against Charleston Southern with an impressive 81-70 win, Saturday afternoon.

The Flames (7-8) made a season-high 15 three-pointers as they conclude their first weekend in the Big South with a 2-0 record, Liberty’s best start in conference play since the 2010-11 season. The win was Liberty’s first at the Buc Dome since Feb. 9, 2012.

“Our group deserved and earned this win tonight. I am proud of this team,” Liberty Head Coach Ritchie McKay said. “Our assistant coaches are fabulous because they are willing to put in the extra work with our players and you saw that today on the offensive side of the ball.”

The Buccaneers (4-9, 0-2 BSC) came into the game with the third-best scoring offense in the conference, but were held to nearly six points less than their season average (75.2 points per game). Liberty also forced eight turnovers during the afternoon contest, converting the giveaways into 15 points.

The Flames finished the game shooting 52.2 percent from the floor (24-of-46), including 53.6 percent from three-point range (15-of-28). Liberty’s 15 three-pointers fell two shy of tying a program record, set last year against Gardner-Webb (17 on Feb. 27).

Liberty also benefited from 18-of-22 shooting from the free throw line (81.8 percent) and finished the game with 17 assists to only five turnovers.

Charleston Southern finished the game shooting 48.1 percent from the field (25-of-52) and 38.1 percent from three-point range (8-of-21).

For the fourth straight game, Ryan Kemrite led Liberty in scoring with 19 points, moving the junior into Liberty’s top 50 scorer’s listing at No. 48 (599 career points). Kemrite, who scored 12 of his 19 points during the first half, finished the game hitting 6-of-11 attempts from the floor, including 4-of-9 from three-point range.

The starting backcourt of John Dawson (16 points, five rebounds and four assists), Lovell Cabbil (11 points, three assists and two rebounds) and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (four points, five rebounds and five assists) combined for 31 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds.

Kemrite got things going for Liberty on offense with back-to-back three pointers on the first two possessions to take and early 6-0 lead. Dawson followed Kemrite’s lead as he made back-to-back three’s as well as Liberty went 4-4 from beyond the arc in the first four minutes of the game to take a 14-8 lead. The Flames did not miss a shot until the 15:13 mark in the first half.

Charleston Southern also was efficient from the field, making six of its first nine attempts to stay within reaching distance of the Flames. As the first half continued Liberty hit a wall on offense with a scoring draught that lasted three and a half minutes. Midway through the first half the Buccaneers went on a 6-0 run to come within three points (26-23) of the Flames. The bench of Charleston Southern delivered nine points in the first 20 minutes to help tie the game at 28-28 with 4:30 left in the half.

Liberty retook the lead immediately off a layup by Pacheco-Ortiz and Brock Gardner nailed a pair of three pointers to put the Flames back up 39-30. After Liberty relied on the three-ball early in the first half and to close it out, the Flames looked to it once again draining four threes in the final four minutes. Liberty would go into halftime with a 42-32 lead.

The Flames ended the first half with 10 three pointers, 12 points off the bench while forcing six turnovers. Kemrite was the only player to reach double-digit scoring in the first half with 12 points.

It was a game up of up-and-downs during the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Flames struggled offensively while Charleston Southern went on a 7-0 run over the course of four minutes to come within five points (44-39). After CSU’s run, the Flames settled in on defense and did not allow the Bucs to score for three minutes, to open up to a 48-39 lead.

The Flames then did not make a field goal during lasted four minutes but the team’s defense remained solid as Liberty held onto a 52-46 lead. Cabbil started to pick it up offensively in the second half with two three-pointers during the span of four minutes to help extend Liberty’s lead to 58-46 with 10 minutes left in the game.

“It feels great to go 2-0 in the first weekend of last year because last year we were 0-2,” Cabbil said. “Charleston Southern is a good team that had our number last year so it is great to come on the road and get a good team win.”

Liberty continued to rely on its defense, not allowing the Bucs to score from the 6:13 mark, until a free throw by Javis Howard to put Liberty up 69-58 with 3:31 left in the game.

The Flames will have a quick turnaround in Big South play as they head home for two games beginning on Tuesdayagainst UNC Asheville. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Vines Center, Liberty’s first home game since Dec. 16.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

Dominion comments on FERC statement on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dominion commented on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Draft Environmental Statement released today by the FERC.

Viewpoints: Augusta County sheriff Donald Smith

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith joins Viewpoints to talk about his first year in office and his priorities for 2017.

Wayne Theatre announces 2017 season highlights

"The Voice" finalist Chris Mann highlights the 2017 season at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

Augusta County Tourism announces Spring Grant Program awards

Augusta County Tourism announced $7,500 in grant funds will be awarded to three local tourism partners in Augusta County.

VCU Dogs on Call program featured in new Animal Planet documentary series

Local tails will wag on Jan. 1 when Animal Planet features the VCU Dogs on Call program as part of its new series, “Dogs: The Untold Story.”

Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 