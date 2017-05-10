 jump to example.com

Liberty dumps Elon, 16-6

Published Wednesday, May. 10, 2017, 8:53 am

The Liberty Flames routed the Elon Phoenix, 16-6, in a non-conference contest, Tuesday night at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

libertyThree Flames collected three hits each in the contest, as Liberty pounded out 16 as a team. Second baseman Andrew Kowalo, center fielder D.J. Artis and first baseman Sammy Taormina had a trio of hits apiece. Kowalo hit his sixth home run of the season in the seventh and drove in a team-high four runs in the contest.

Left fielder Jake Barbee and right fielder Jack Morris each added two hits each for the Flames.

Liberty moves to 29-17 on the season. The Flames have won six out of their last eight games. Elon falls to 21-28 on the year.

The Flames take both contests between the two teams this season. Liberty won, 1-0, on a passed ball in the 10th inning in the first meeting on Feb. 28.

Tuesday night’s contest was markedly different. Liberty jumped out to a commanding lead in the home half of the first, scoring five runs on two hits, while taking advantage of five walks and a hit batter by Phoenix pitchers. Four of the five Flames’ runs in the inning crossed the plate on either a bases loaded walk or hit batter.

In the second, Liberty added a run. Barbee doubled to open the inning and scored on Kowalo’s second hit of the contest, a single, for a 6-0 advantage.

After Elon got on the scoreboard with two runs in the top of the third, Liberty plated two of its own in the bottom of the inning for an 8-2 lead. A triple by Artis plated catcher Matt Allen with the first run of the frame. Third baseman Trey McDyre, who had three RBI in the game, followed with a run-producing sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, Liberty plated four runs on five hits to put the game out of reach. The Flames scored runs on RBI singles by Artis and designated hitter Eric Grabowski and a two-run single by Barbee for a 12-2 lead.

Liberty plated a single run on a squeeze bunt by McDyre in the sixth and three runs on Kowalo’s two-run home run and a run-scoring infield single from McDyre in the seventh.

Elon shortstop/pitcher Ryne Orgre hit a solo home run in the ninth for the final score of 16-6.

Flames’ right-hander Zander Clouse (3-1) gave up two runs on one hit over 2 2/3 innings of relief. He struck out four and walked two.

Phoenix starter Nick Beaulac falls to 0-3. He was unable to get out of the first inning. The right-hander allowed five runs on two hits in just 1/3 of an inning. He struck out one and walked five.

Elon pitchers walked 10 batters in the contest, while Liberty walked eight.

The Phoenix managed five hits and committed an error.

 

Up Next: Liberty travels to Columbia, S.C., to square off with the South Carolina Gamecocks, tomorrow evening. First pitch at Founders Park is set for 7 p.m.

