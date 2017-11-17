Liberty drops Paradise Jam opener

Liberty men’s basketball tipped off the 2017 Paradise Jam at home in the Vines Center against Mercer. The Flames struggled on offense suffering in their first loss of the season losing to the Bears, 63-48.

The Flames held Mercer to its lowest point total of the season, previously scoring a season-low 79 points at UCF. Lovell Cabbil led the Flames with 15 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists. Dating back to last season, Cabbil has now scored double-digits in the last six games.

Mercer got off to a solid start opening the game on a 6-0 run but Liberty responded with a 6-0 run of themselves to take a 9-8 lead early in the game. As the Bears were attacking inside the paint on offense, Liberty countered with an attack from three-point range. Mercer outscored the Flames 18-8 inside the paint in the first half while Liberty made four three-pointers in the first half to stay in the game.

Making another run midway through the first half was the Bears, going on a 13-3 run to jump out to a 23-15 lead with 7:21 left in the first half. Staying within reaching distance, Liberty did not allow Mercer to score a field goal in the final five minutes and 16 seconds of the half as they came within three points (28-25) to go into halftime.

The Bears opened the second half with back-to-back three-pointers to jump out to a 34-25 lead. The Flames would once again come back going on a 9-0 run to come within one point (38-37) of Mercer’s lead. After Liberty held Mercer on a 3:30 scoring draught, the Bears hit a pair of three’s to jump back to a 10-point lead (51-41).

The Bears got hot from beyond the arc making eight three-pointers in the 2nd half. While the Bears were hot from beyond the arc, the Flames struggled to develop a rhythm shooting just 21.4 percent (3-14) from three in the second half.

Liberty will now face the loser of the Houston vs. Drexel contest. Tipoff for the second round is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Vines Center.