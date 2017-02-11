 jump to example.com

Liberty defeats Charleston Southern for sixth straight win

Published Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 8:37 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

libertyLiberty remained in a tie for first place in the Big South Conference after a 76-69 win over Charleston Southern, Saturday afternoon, in the Vines Center.

The win extends the Flames winning streak to six games as they improve to 17-10 overall and 12-2 in conference. Myo Baxter-Bell tied a career-high with 19 points while Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz dished out a career-high eight assists.

“This is new territory for us. We’re in a tie for first place,” head coach Ritchie McKay said. “We’ve had some tough nights but if we’re right, we can beat anyone. We are continuing to add some layers to our defensive system in order to give us a chance.”

For the first time since Jan. 11, Liberty out rebounded its opponent pulling down 36 rebounds while holding CSU to 30 boards. Liberty was also able to limit the Bucs to 16 points in the paint and 37.5 percent from the field (21-of-56). Cortez Mitchell led Charleston Southern (8-17, 4-9 BSC) with a game-high 23 points all in the second half.

Both teams started the game efficient on offense combining to shoot 7-of-9 from the floor in the first four and a half minutes of the game. Liberty grabbed its first lead of the game (9-8) at the 17:21 mark of the first half when Baxter-Bell drove the paint for a layup. The redshirt freshman was effective on both ends of the court to start the game with six points in the first three minutes as well as not allowing Charleston Southern to score in the paint during the first 14 minutes and 18 seconds minutes of the game.

Baxter-Bell and Ryan Kemrite led Liberty’s offense, scoring the team’s first 15 points as Kemrite started the game 4-of-4 from beyond the arc, helping Liberty jump out to a 15-11 lead. While Baxter-Bell and Kemrite kick-started the offense, the team was playing exceptional defense, holding CSU on a scoring draught for four minutes and 38 seconds.

As the Flames continued to use the three-point line in their favor in the first half, shooting 50.0 percent in the first 20 minutes (6-of-12), Liberty held CSU on a two-minute scoring draught midway through the first half to extend its lead to 33-19 sparked by back-to-back dunks from Baxter-Bell.

Charleston Southern made a 10-0 run to come within six points (33-27) of Liberty’s lead with 1:42 left in the first half. Liberty quickly responded with four quick points during the final 1:26 to go into halftime with a 37-27 lead.

It was the tenth time Liberty has held a Big South opponent to 30 points or less this season during the first half. Baxter-Bell ended the first half with a game-high 14 points with Kemrite right behind with 12 points. The Flames displayed great ball movement in the first half as they made 12 field goals off 11 assists. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz tied his career high in assists in the first half alone with six dimes.

“Defensively we got rolling and started to make some shots,” Baxter-Bell said. “I was able to get a couple of touches early to get my confidence up and after that it was a matter of us executing on offense. Our mindset on defense is hold them to one shot and contest that shot. I think we did a good job of that tonight.”

It was an even battle starting in the second half as both teams scored 11 points in the first six and a half minutes. Pacheco-Ortiz surpassed his career high in assists just three minutes into the second half, dishing out his seventh assist to Baxter-Bell to put Liberty up 43-30. Charleston Southern cut it to single digits at the 10:30 mark and cut it to five points (52-47) off a three-pointer by Cortez Mitchell.

The roles were reversed in the second half as Charleston Southern used the three-pointer to get back into the game, making five threes during the first 15 minutes led by Mitchell with 23 points in the second half alone.

Stepping up for the Flames was Lovell Cabbil with 12 points during the second half to help maintain Liberty’s lead and the eventual victory. Liberty locked down after CSU came within four points (64-60) with four and a half minutes left and held CSU to a 3:02 scoring draught. The Bucs were 0-of-6 in its last six field goal attempts.

Liberty will have another quick turnaround in its next game as they host High Point. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Vines Center.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with an incident at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

Nelson County hit-and-run fatality investigation closed: No charges

'Hilleman' screening, discussion coming to Wayne Theatre

"Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World's Children" is screening at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Robotic surgery program expands options at Augusta Health

With the acquisition of a da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system, Augusta Health has begun offering robotic surgery as an option.

Poll: Americans now evenly divided on Trump impeachment

The Internet just about broke down two weeks ago when we reported that a third of Americans backed the impeachment of President Trump.

House passes amended 2016-2018 state budget

The Virginia House of Delegates passed an amended two-year state budget Thursday.

VDOT: Slush, snow for morning commute

Forecast winter weather in the Shenandoah Valley region may produce wet snow and slush for the morning commute.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 