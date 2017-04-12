Liberty basketball’s A.C. Reid to transfer

Liberty men’s basketball head coach Ritchie McKay announced Wednesday that A.C. Reid will be transferring once he graduates from Liberty in May.

“We are thankful for A.C.’s contributions and investment into our program,” McKay said. “We are proud of him that he will be graduating and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Reid played in all 35 games this season with one start against Clarks Summit. In his final season, Reid averaged 4.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game. As Liberty’s sixth man, Reid averaged 21.4 minutes, the most of any player off Liberty’s bench.

A native of Spring Branch, Texas, Reid came up with clutch shots this season as he hit a game-winning three pointer at home on Feb. 4 to defeat Radford at the Vines Center. After hitting a 24-foot three pointer to defeat the Highlanders, Reid would once again come up clutch on the road at Gardner-Webb in the following game to hit a 27-foot game-tying three pointer to send the game into double overtime where the Flames would eventually win.

For his career, Reid played in 96 career games with 18 starts averaging 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Reid will be graduating with a degree in sports management this upcoming May.