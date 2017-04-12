 jump to example.com

Liberty basketball’s A.C. Reid to transfer

Published Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017, 8:35 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

libertyLiberty men’s basketball head coach Ritchie McKay announced Wednesday that A.C. Reid will be transferring once he graduates from Liberty in May.

“We are thankful for A.C.’s contributions and investment into our program,” McKay said. “We are proud of him that he will be graduating and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Reid played in all 35 games this season with one start against Clarks Summit. In his final season, Reid averaged 4.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game. As Liberty’s sixth man, Reid averaged 21.4 minutes, the most of any player off Liberty’s bench.

A native of Spring Branch, Texas, Reid came up with clutch shots this season as he hit a game-winning three pointer at home on Feb. 4 to defeat Radford at the Vines Center. After hitting a 24-foot three pointer to defeat the Highlanders, Reid would once again come up clutch on the road at Gardner-Webb in the following game to hit a 27-foot game-tying three pointer to send the game into double overtime where the Flames would eventually win.

For his career, Reid played in 96 career games with 18 starts averaging 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Reid will be graduating with a degree in sports management this upcoming May.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Color-blind sentencing alone can’t cure racial bias in U.S. criminal justice system
Game Notes: VMI to host Mercer in Southern Conference weekend series
Game Notes: No. 12 UVA travels Virginia Tech for weekend ACC series
George Mason grad Marquise Moore to participate in 2017 Portsmouth Invitational
Liberty basketball adds Brendan Newton to Class of 2017
Forest fire forces closure of Route 39 at Goshen Pass
McAuliffe on Trump federal workforce actions
Kaine on Trump directive to federal agencies asking for more budget cuts
P-Nats take series with 5-3 win over Frederick
Perriello would propose constitutional amendment to protect woman’s right to choose
Fishburne Military School cadets use virtual reality to develop problem solving skills
Musical on skates: Xanadu coming to the stage at the Wayne Theatre
Syria missile attack: Is this whole thing a work?
Virginia Tech researcher seeks new ways to treat aggressive brain tumors
Belmont Bridge pedestrian reconfiguration update
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance crowdsources ideas
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 