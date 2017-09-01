Liberty basketball inks Isaiah Williams

Liberty men’s basketball head coach Ritchie McKay announced the signing of Isaiah Williams to the class of 2017. Williams is a transfer from Akron and will be immediately eligible for the upcoming season as a redshirt freshman.

“We are really excited about the addition of Isaiah Williams,” McKay said. “We feel like he is a blessing for this family because of the person he is and his ability on the court. We are excited about his future at Liberty.”

Williams spent last season at Akron where he redshirted. The 6-7 redshirt freshman is a native of Dayton, Ohio playing at the Stivers School of Arts where he was a first team All-City selection to go along with being named second team Division III All-State. In his junior campaign, he was a double-double machine averaging 15.5 points to go along with 10 rebounds per game.

The addition of Williams now makes Liberty’s freshmen class made up of Jay Barber, Elijah Cuffee, Keegan McDowell and Brendan Newton to go along with Williams. The Flames return four of its five starters, including Caleb Homesley who was the Flames’ leading scorer and rebounder before suffering a season-ending injury.