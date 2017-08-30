 jump to example.com

Liberty basketball awards Farquhar with scholarship

Published Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, 2:40 pm

Liberty men’s basketball head coach Ritchie McKay announced that redshirt junior Zach Farquhar will be on scholarship heading into his final season at Liberty.   

liberty basketballMcKay made the announcement during the team’s first meeting once the players arrive for the start of school. Farquhar was bombarded by hugs and cheers from teammates and coaches once McKay surprised the former walk-on that he is now a student-athlete on scholarship.

“I am so proud to say that Zach (Farquhar) is now a Division I student-athlete on scholarship,” McKay said. “He is a man that embodies what Liberty is all about. It is guys like Zach, Brody Hicks and Ryan Hiepler that really show what our program is about.”  

Last season, Farquhar played in 16 games for the Flames including nine appearances during Big South games. The native of Cincinnati, Ohio scored a career-high six points on the road against Longwood. Throughout the 2017-18 season, Farquhar shot 50 percent from three-point range and 60 percent from the floor.       

“It is one of those things that I have dreamed about since I was a little kid,” Farquhar said. “I am extremely blessed and thankful to be surrounded by such great people every day and it is something I’ll never take for granted.”

When Farquhar is not playing for the Flames on the court, he is on the bench encouraging and provided words of wisdom from the bench. Farquhar embodies the four pillars of Liberty’s basketball program: Play hard, Play smart, Play Together and Play with purpose.

“I have always prided myself on working hard, doing things the right way and representing Liberty basketball as best as I can,” Farquhar said. “Whether I’m a walk-on or on scholarship, who I am as a person and a player remains the same.”

Farquhar continued the family tradition of playing basketball in Lynchburg as his father, Steven Farquhar, was a four-year letter winner at Liberty playing basketball for the Flames.

