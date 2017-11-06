Liberty basketball alum John Dawson signs in the NBA G League

Liberty men’s basketball alum John Dawson will continue his playing career, signing his first professional contract with the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G League.

“We are so excited for John to continue his playing career,” Liberty men’s basketball head coach Ritchie McKay said. “We knew it was a strong possibility that he would have a chance to play pro but to be in a great organization and a close proximity to Liberty is a blessing for us all. We are excited for his future.”

The NBA’s official minor league season went underway this past Friday, as 26 teams will participate in the league’s 17th season. In his first game against the Canton Charge, Dawson recorded two assists in the win over the Charge.

“It means a lot to start playing basketball professionally,” Dawson said. “It is truly a blessing from God to allow me to do something that I love as a job.”

In his first game in the NBA G League, Dawson faced off against stiff competition including former NBA Champion, Kendrick Perkins and former University of Virginia product, London Perrantes. Greensboro’s squad is made up of players who have played in conferences such as the ACC, BIG EAST, Big 10 and the SEC.

“Being around an elite group of guys with a high level character, passion and pursuit as the Liberty Flames’ program gives no opportunity to be stagnant,” Dawson said. “Guys are getting better every day and I didn’t want to be the one left behind or outworked, regretting that I didn’t work hard.”

After transferring from Marquette, Dawson excelled on the court at Liberty as a two-time Big South Honorable Mention selection. In his two seasons, Dawson averaged 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Playing in all 35 games in his senior campaign, Dawson scored double-digits in 14 games including a season-high 20 points against Gardner-Webb.

Dawson is now the eighth player that McKay has coached at Liberty that has been able to play professionally joining TJ Banister (Overseas), Ray Chen (Overseas), Seth Curry (Dallas Mavericks), B.J. Jenkins (Overseas), Alex McLean (Overseas), Jesse Sanders (Overseas) and Anthony Smith (Overseas).

“We owe it to our players to develop their whole person, especially their aspirations of playing professional basketball,” McKay added. “Ray and John were exemplary in how hard they worked to become professional basketball players while along the way representing our program and our University in terrific fashion so we are proud of them.”