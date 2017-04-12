Liberty basketball adds Brendan Newton to Class of 2017

Liberty men’s basketball head coach Ritchie McKay announced the addition of Brendan Newton to its class of 2017. Newton is a 7’2 center from Faith Christian School in Roanoke, Va.

“Brendan is a wonderful young man that has a very high ceiling of upside in terms of his basketball future,” McKay said. “We are elated that he has chosen to come to Liberty and he will be a great fit for our University.”

Newton was named a 2017 McDonald’s All-American nominee after scoring over 2,200 career points, grabbing 1,548 rebounds and recording 579 career blocks. At Faith Christian, Newton averaged 17 points per game, 11.5 rebounds and 4.3 blocks while shooting 60 percent from the field. Newton was dominant in his senior campaign, where he averaged 19.5 points and 14.9 rebounds, posting 35 double-doubles, leading the nation per MaxPreps.

After a successful career at Faith Christian, Newton was named a two-time National Association of Christian Athletics (NACA) All-American in 2015 and 2016. Newton piled up NACA awards throughout his career, being named a three-time NACA All-Tournament Team and the 2016 Defensive MVP.

While competing at the Washington Tournament of Champions in 2017, Newton made history averaging 17.3 rebounds per game, the highest average ever posted at the tournament. Recognized as one of the best players in the state of Virginia, Newton was a three-time Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) State Player of the Year, VACA Region Player of the Year and VACA Southwest Player of the Year.

After being a four-year letter winner and two-year captain, Newton was three-time All-Timesland selection and named to the Virginia Top 80 list in 2015-16 and Virginia Top 80 “Mr. Defense” in 2016. Newton led Faith Christian to the VACA State titles in his final two seasons. Newton and Faith Christian appeared in the NACA National Tournament where they were Division 4 Champions in 2015-16 and placed third in 2016-17. Newton played his AAU ball for Boo Williams Summer League (BWSL) during the 2015-16 season and prior to BWSL he played with Elite Level Hoops.

Newton joins Liberty’s class of 2017 that includes Jay Barber, Elijah Cuffee and Keegan McDowell.