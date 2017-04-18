 jump to example.com

Liberty basketball accepts invite to 2017 Paradise Jam

Published Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017, 6:51 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

libertyLiberty basketball has accepted an invitation to play in the 2017 Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands next season. The tournament will begin on Friday, Nov. 17 and last through Monday, Nov. 20. Liberty will kick off the tournament, playing Mercer in the opening game.

“I have had the pleasure of being a part of this tournament before and I can tell our fans and supporters that will travel to this event will absolutely love it,” head coach Ritchie McKay said. “We are thankful to be a part of this tournament because it provides us the opportunity to play against some high major programs.”

The tournament will take place at the University of the Virgin Islands in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The Flames will participate in three games beginning with Mercer. The eight-team field also includes Colorado, Drake, Drexel, Houston, Quinnipiac and Wake Forest. Out of the eight teams competing in the tournament, Liberty posted the most wins this season (21) along with Houston.

The 2016 tournament had two postseason qualifiers in Ole Miss, earning a No. 5 seed in the NIT, and this year’s champion, Creighton, qualifying as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament. The 2017 field features four teams that played postseason basketball this past year including the Flames. Wake Forest appeared in the NCAA Tournament while Houston and Colorado qualified for the NIT.

“From the day I arrived at Liberty, we wanted to be on the same stage as the best programs in the country,” McKay added. “To be afforded the opportunity by the Paradise Jam speaks volumes to the quality of players we have and where our program is going.”

McKay has experience coaching in the Paradise Jam back in the 2011-12 season when was the associate head coach at Virginia. The Cavaliers went 3-1 with wins over Drexel, Drake and Green Bay. Past participants include a Final Four team this year in South Carolina as they won the 2015 Paradise Jam. Liberty will be the third team from the Big South to play in the tournament and its first team since 2014 when Gardner-Webb made the trip. The Big South is 5-7 all-time in the Paradise Jam with Winthrop (4-5) winning four of the games.

For more information on the Paradise Jam or if interested in attending the tournament, click here.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
ACC, member institutions to host future NCAA championships
Mary Baldwin University celebrates 175th anniversary homecoming
McAuliffe announces solar array installation on UVA Clemons Library
Why is a UVA Health System study replacing people’s cigarettes?
Friends of Augusta endorses Tom Perriello for governor
Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership, corporate partners test unmanned aircraft
United Way of Greater Augusta to host Children’s Book Swap for World Book Day
Staunton Police seek larceny suspect
Can noise cause hearing loss? You betcha!
VCU Dental Care to host free oral, head and neck cancer screening on April 22
Virginia projects receive nearly $370,000 for agricultural research
McAuliffe completes tour of all 37 Virginia state parks
Baysox squeak by Squirrels in series opener
Mathews’ two homers help EMU seniors win final home game
Virginia Spring Football Festival set for Saturday, April 29
VDOT sets public meeting on Route 340 signal changes in Stuarts Draft
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 