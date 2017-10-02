Liberty Baseball releases 2018 schedule

Liberty announced its 2018 baseball schedule, a slate that features a total of 12 contests against 2017 NCAA Tournament teams, as well as 28 games at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

For the first time since 2005, Liberty will open its year at home. The Flames will host the VCU Rams, a 35-win team in 2017, for a three-game series, Feb. 16-18 at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The James Madison Dukes will follow the Rams for a single game on Feb. 20, before the Flames close out the seven-game homestand with a three-game series against 2017 American East regular season champion Binghamton, Feb. 23-25.

Liberty’s non-conference schedule will include a three-game series at 2017 NCAA Regional host North Carolina and at 2017 NCAA Regional participant St. John’s, along with a three-game home series with Canisius. The Flames will also play a home-and-home series against 2017 NCAA Super Regional participant Wake Forest, Duke and Virginia Tech and a two-game midweek series at home against Youngstown State. Single games against NCAA Regional participant Virginia, along with Elon, George Mason and Richmond round out Jackson’s team’s non-conference slate

Liberty will open its 2018 Big South Conference schedule with a three-game series at Gardner-Webb, March 16-18. A week later, the Flames will host UNC Asheville in their first three-game home series. Charleston Southern, Longwood and 2017 Big South Champion Radford will also visit Liberty Baseball Stadium during conference play, while the Flames will face Campbell, Presbyterian and Winthrop on the road.

Liberty will look to capture the 2018 Big South Baseball Championship, May 22-26 at a yet to be determined site. The conference champion will receive the Big South’s automatic bid to the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Regional play in the 2018 NCAA Tournament is scheduled for June 1-3 at sites yet to be determined.

2018 LIBERTY BASEBALL SCHEDULE



Feb. 16 VCU Lynchburg, Va. 3 p.m.

Feb. 17 VCU Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

Feb. 18 VCU Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

Feb 20 JAMES MADISON Lynchburg, Va. 3 p.m.

Feb. 23 BINGHAMTON Lynchburg, Va. 3 p.m.

Feb. 24 BINGHAMTON Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

Feb. 25 BINGHAMTON Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Elon Elon, N.C. TBA

March 3 at North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. 3 p.m.

March 4 at North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. 2 p.m.

March 5 at North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. 1 p.m.

March 6 YOUNGSTOWN ST. Lynchburg, Va. 3 p.m.

March 7 YOUNGSTOWN ST. Lynchburg, Va. 3 p.m.

March 9 CANISIUS Lynchburg, Va. 3 p.m.

March 10 CANISIUS Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

March 11 CANISIUS Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

March 14 GEORGE MASON Lynchburg, Va. 3 p.m.

March 16 at Gardner-Webb * Boiling Springs, N.C. 6 p.m.

March 17 at Gardner-Webb * Boiling Springs, N.C. 2 p.m.

March 18 at Gardner-Webb * Boiling Springs, N.C. 2 p.m.

March 23 UNC-ASHEVILLE * Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

March 24 UNC-ASHEVILLE * Lynchburg, Va. 4 p.m.

March 25 UNC-ASHEVILLE * Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

March 27 at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va. 4 p.m.

March 29 at Presbyterian * Clinton, S.C. TBA

March 30 at Presbyterian * Clinton, S.C. TBA

March 31 at Presbyterian * Clinton, S.C. TBA

April 4 WAKE FOREST Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

April 6 at Campbell * Buies Creek, S.C. 6 p.m.

April 7 at Campbell * Buies Creek, S.C. 3 p.m.

April 8 at Campbell * Buies Creek, S.C. 2 p.m.

April 10 at Richmond Richmond, Va. TBA

April 13 CHARLESTON SO. * Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

April 14 CHARLESTON SO. * Lynchburg, Va. 4 p.m.

April 15 CHARLESTON SO. * Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

April 18 at Virginia Charlottesville, Va. TBA

April 20 at High Point * High Point, N.C. 6 p.m.

April 21 at High Point * High Point, N.C. 6 p.m.

April 22 at High Point * High Point, N.C. 1 p.m.

April 25 at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. 6 p.m.

April 27 LONGWOOD * Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

April 28 LONGWOOD * Lynchburg, Va. 4 p.m.

April 29 LONGWOOD * Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

May 2 VIRGINIA TECH * Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

May 4 at St. John’s Jamaica, N.Y. TBA

May 5 at St. John’s Jamaica, N.Y. TBA

May 6 at St. John’s Jamaica, N.Y. TBA

May 8 DUKE Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

May 11 RADFORD * Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

May 12 RADFORD * Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

May 13 RADFORD * Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

May 15 at Duke Durham, N.C. 6 p.m.

May 17 at Winthrop * Rock Hill, S.C. 7 p.m.

May 18 at Winthrop * Rock Hill, S.C. 7 p.m.

May 19 at Winthrop * Rock Hill, S.C. 2 p.m.

May 22-26 Big South Championship TBA TBA

Jun 1-3 NCAA Regionals Regional Sites TBA

Jun 8-10 NCAA Super-Regionals Regional Sites TBA

Jun 18-27 College World Series Omaha, Neb. TBA

* – Big South Conference contest

All times are Eastern Time and subject to change