Liberty Baseball releases 2018 schedule

Published Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, 12:39 pm

Liberty announced its 2018 baseball schedule, a slate that features a total of 12 contests against 2017 NCAA Tournament teams, as well as 28 games at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

liberty baseballFor the first time since 2005, Liberty will open its year at home. The Flames will host the VCU Rams, a 35-win team in 2017, for a three-game series, Feb. 16-18 at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The James Madison Dukes will follow the Rams for a single game on Feb. 20, before the Flames close out the seven-game homestand with a three-game series against 2017 American East regular season champion Binghamton, Feb. 23-25.

Liberty’s non-conference schedule will include a three-game series at 2017 NCAA Regional host North Carolina and at 2017 NCAA Regional participant St. John’s, along with a three-game home series with Canisius. The Flames will also play a home-and-home series against 2017 NCAA Super Regional participant Wake Forest, Duke and Virginia Tech and a two-game midweek series at home against Youngstown State. Single games against NCAA Regional participant Virginia, along with Elon, George Mason and Richmond round out Jackson’s team’s non-conference slate

Liberty will open its 2018 Big South Conference schedule with a three-game series at Gardner-Webb, March 16-18. A week later, the Flames will host UNC Asheville in their first three-game home series. Charleston Southern, Longwood and 2017 Big South Champion Radford will also visit Liberty Baseball Stadium during conference play, while the Flames will face Campbell, Presbyterian and Winthrop on the road.

Liberty will look to capture the 2018 Big South Baseball Championship, May 22-26 at a yet to be determined site. The conference champion will receive the Big South’s automatic bid to the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Regional play in the 2018 NCAA Tournament is scheduled for June 1-3 at sites yet to be determined.

 

2018 LIBERTY BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Feb. 16       VCU                              Lynchburg, Va.       3 p.m.

Feb. 17       VCU                              Lynchburg, Va.       2 p.m.

Feb. 18       VCU                              Lynchburg, Va.       1 p.m.

Feb 20        JAMES MADISON      Lynchburg, Va.       3 p.m.

Feb. 23       BINGHAMTON            Lynchburg, Va.       3 p.m.

Feb. 24       BINGHAMTON            Lynchburg, Va.       2 p.m.

Feb. 25       BINGHAMTON            Lynchburg, Va.       1 p.m.

Feb. 28       at Elon                          Elon, N.C.                TBA

March 3      at North Carolina          Chapel Hill, N.C.      3 p.m.

March 4      at North Carolina          Chapel Hill, N.C.      2 p.m.

March 5      at North Carolina          Chapel Hill, N.C.      1 p.m.

March 6      YOUNGSTOWN ST.   Lynchburg, Va.       3 p.m.

March 7      YOUNGSTOWN ST.   Lynchburg, Va.       3 p.m.

March 9      CANISIUS                    Lynchburg, Va.       3 p.m.

March 10    CANISIUS                    Lynchburg, Va.       2 p.m.

March 11    CANISIUS                    Lynchburg, Va.       1 p.m.

March 14    GEORGE MASON      Lynchburg, Va.       3 p.m.

March 16    at Gardner-Webb *       Boiling Springs, N.C.     6 p.m.

March 17    at Gardner-Webb *       Boiling Springs, N.C.     2 p.m.

March 18    at Gardner-Webb *       Boiling Springs, N.C.     2 p.m.

March 23    UNC-ASHEVILLE *     Lynchburg, Va.       6 p.m.

March 24    UNC-ASHEVILLE *     Lynchburg, Va.       4 p.m.

March 25    UNC-ASHEVILLE *     Lynchburg, Va.       2 p.m.

March 27    at Virginia Tech            Blacksburg, Va.       4 p.m.

March 29    at Presbyterian *          Clinton, S.C.            TBA

March 30    at Presbyterian *          Clinton, S.C.            TBA

March 31    at Presbyterian *          Clinton, S.C.            TBA

April 4        WAKE FOREST          Lynchburg, Va.       6 p.m.

April 6         at Campbell *                Buies Creek, S.C.    6 p.m.

April 7         at Campbell *                Buies Creek, S.C.    3 p.m.

April 8         at Campbell *                Buies Creek, S.C.    2 p.m.

April 10       at Richmond                 Richmond, Va.         TBA

April 13      CHARLESTON SO. *  Lynchburg, Va.       6 p.m.

April 14      CHARLESTON SO. *  Lynchburg, Va.       4 p.m.

April 15      CHARLESTON SO. *  Lynchburg, Va.       2 p.m.

April 18       at Virginia                      Charlottesville, Va.   TBA

April 20       at High Point *              High Point, N.C.       6 p.m.

April 21       at High Point *              High Point, N.C.       6 p.m.

April 22       at High Point *              High Point, N.C.       1 p.m.

April 25       at Wake Forest             Winston-Salem, N.C.     6 p.m.

April 27      LONGWOOD *            Lynchburg, Va.       6 p.m.

April 28      LONGWOOD *            Lynchburg, Va.       4 p.m.

April 29      LONGWOOD *            Lynchburg, Va.       2 p.m.

May 2         VIRGINIA TECH *       Lynchburg, Va.       6 p.m.

May 4          at St. John’s                  Jamaica, N.Y.          TBA

May 5          at St. John’s                  Jamaica, N.Y.          TBA

May 6          at St. John’s                  Jamaica, N.Y.          TBA

May 8         DUKE                           Lynchburg, Va.       6 p.m.

May 11       RADFORD *                Lynchburg, Va.       6 p.m.

May 12       RADFORD *                Lynchburg, Va.       6 p.m.

May 13       RADFORD *                Lynchburg, Va.       2 p.m.

May 15        at Duke                         Durham, N.C.           6 p.m.

May 17        at Winthrop *                Rock Hill, S.C.         7 p.m.

May 18        at Winthrop *                Rock Hill, S.C.         7 p.m.

May 19        at Winthrop *                Rock Hill, S.C.         2 p.m.

May 22-26  Big South Championship                              TBA           TBA

Jun 1-3       NCAA Regionals          Regional Sites          TBA

Jun 8-10     NCAA Super-Regionals                                Regional Sites       TBA

Jun 18-27   College World Series   Omaha, Neb.           TBA

 

* – Big South Conference contest

All times are Eastern Time and subject to change

 
