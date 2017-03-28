Liberty basketball’s Barmore, Talbert to transfer

Liberty men’s basketball head coach Ritchie McKay announced Tuesday morning that freshmen Xzavier Barmore and Josiah Talbert will be transferring.

“Xzavier and Josiah are both great young men and we wish them nothing but the best in the future,” McKay said.

Barmore, a native of Seneca, S.C., played in 16 games this season, averaging three minutes per game. In the 16 games Barmore saw action in, he averaged 0.5 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists. Barmore was a two-time South Carolina Coaches Association All-State selection, as well as, a two-time Region I 3A Player of the Year coming from Seneca High School.

Talbert played in 25 games this year with one start. The native of Olathe, Kan. tallied a season-high seven points and three rebounds at Gardner-Webb on Feb. 9. For the season, Talbert averaged 1.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game. Talbert was a four-year letter winner at Olathe East high school where he was a two-time all-conference honor recipient and all-state selection his senior year.