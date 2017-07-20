Liberty Athletics inks Nike contract through 2024
Published Thursday, Jul. 20, 2017, 12:28 pm
Liberty Athletics inks Nike contract through 2024
Nike has extended its contract with Liberty Athletics through 2024.
“We are honored and blessed to partner with Nike as our athletics footwear and apparel provider for the next seven years,” said Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “This agreement provides significant financial resources to serve our student-athletes and programs by providing the finest equipment and apparel from the leading and most recognized brand in college athletics.”
Nike will continue to provide apparel and equipment for all 20 of Liberty’s NCAA Division I athletics programs and expand its support of the football program as it begins a two-year Football Bowl Subdivision reclassification process.
Liberty Athletics first entered into a long-term partnership with Nike as its official footwear and apparel provider in 2009. The recent contract extension lengthens Liberty’s working relationship with Nike for another seven years.
