Liberty announces three-game football series with Duke

A fifth ACC opponent will visit Williams Stadium in the foreseeable future, as Liberty has announced a three-game football series with Duke.

The three-game series includes two games at Duke in 2025 (Nov. 22) and 2027 (Sept. 4), while the Blue Devils will travel to Lynchburg for a game on Sept. 26, 2026.

“We continue to make rapid progress in building our future football schedules,” said Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “The series with Duke affords us regional games against a university of the highest academic quality and football program that is establishing itself among the best in the ACC.”

Duke will join four other fellow ACC members who will square off against the Flames inside Williams Stadium: Syracuse (Aug. 31, 2019), Virginia (Sept. 11, 2027 and Sept. 15, 2029), Virginia Tech (Nov. 19, 2022 and Sept. 7, 2030) and Wake Forest (Aug. 30, 2025).

On Feb. 16, the NCAA approved Liberty’s waiver request to begin the two-year FBS reclassification process. Liberty will complete its final season as a FCS program in 2017, playing as a member of the Big South Conference, but will not be eligible for the conference title nor the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

During the 2018 season, Liberty will compete as a FBS independent program and will not be eligible for postseason competition. At the conclusion of the two-year process, Liberty will be a full-fledged FBS program in 2019, which will include the opportunity to compete for bowl game appearances.

The Flames will host their first FBS home game against Old Dominion on Sept. 1, 2018, the first of four FBS teams to visit Williams Stadium in 2018 to meet the FBS reclassification criteria. The 2018 home schedule also features FBS matchups against North Texas (Sept. 22), Troy (Oct. 13) and New Mexico State (Nov. 24).

Liberty FBS Schedules

2018

Sept. 1 vs. Old Dominion

Sept. 8 at Army

at Army Sept. 15 vs. Norfolk State

Sept. 22 vs. North Texas

Sept. 29 at New Mexico

at New Mexico Oct 6 at New Mexico State

at New Mexico State Oct. 13 vs. Troy

Oct. 20 vs. Idaho State

Nov. 3 at UMass

at UMass Nov. 10 at Virginia

at Virginia Nov. 17 at Auburn

at Auburn Nov. 24 vs. New Mexico State

2019

Aug. 31 vs. Syracuse

Sept. 14 vs. Buffalo

Sept. 28 vs. New Mexico

Oct. 5 at New Mexico State

at New Mexico State Oct. 26 at Rutgers

at Rutgers Nov. 9 at BYU

at BYU Nov. 23 at Virginia

at Virginia Nov. 30 vs. New Mexico State

TBA at UMass

2020

Sept. 5 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 17 at Syracuse

at Syracuse Nov. 7 at Virginia

2021

Sept. 18 vs. Old Dominion

Sept. 25 at Syracuse

at Syracuse Oct. 23 at North Texas

at North Texas Nov. 13 at Ole Miss

at Ole Miss Nov. 27 vs. Army

2022

Sept. 17 at Wake Forest

Sept. 24 at Old Dominion

at Old Dominion Oct. 22 vs. BYU

Nov. 19 vs. Virginia Tech

2023

Sept. 16 at Buffalo

2025

Aug. 30 vs. Wake Forest

Sept. 20 at Army

at Army Nov. 22 at Duke

2026

Sept. 3, 4 or 5 at Wake Forest

Sept. 26 vs. Duke

Nov. 28 vs. Army

2027

Sept. 4 at Duke

Sept. 11 vs. Virginia

Nov. 20 at Virginia Tech

2028

Sept. 2 at Virginia Tech

2029

Sept. 1 at Virginia Tech

Sept. 15 vs. Virginia

2030