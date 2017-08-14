 jump to example.com

Liberty announces three-game football series with Duke

Published Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 6:29 pm

A fifth ACC opponent will visit Williams Stadium in the foreseeable future, as Liberty has announced a three-game football series with Duke.

libertyThe three-game series includes two games at Duke in 2025 (Nov. 22) and 2027 (Sept. 4), while the Blue Devils will travel to Lynchburg for a game on Sept. 26, 2026.

“We continue to make rapid progress in building our future football schedules,” said Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “The series with Duke affords us regional games against a university of the highest academic quality and football program that is establishing itself among the best in the ACC.”

Duke will join four other fellow ACC members who will square off against the Flames inside Williams Stadium: Syracuse (Aug. 31, 2019), Virginia (Sept. 11, 2027 and Sept. 15, 2029), Virginia Tech (Nov. 19, 2022 and Sept. 7, 2030) and Wake Forest (Aug. 30, 2025).

On Feb. 16, the NCAA approved Liberty’s waiver request to begin the two-year FBS reclassification process. Liberty will complete its final season as a FCS program in 2017, playing as a member of the Big South Conference, but will not be eligible for the conference title nor the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

During the 2018 season, Liberty will compete as a FBS independent program and will not be eligible for postseason competition. At the conclusion of the two-year process, Liberty will be a full-fledged FBS program in 2019, which will include the opportunity to compete for bowl game appearances.

The Flames will host their first FBS home game against Old Dominion on Sept. 1, 2018, the first of four FBS teams to visit Williams Stadium in 2018 to meet the FBS reclassification criteria. The 2018 home schedule also features FBS matchups against North Texas (Sept. 22), Troy (Oct. 13) and New Mexico State (Nov. 24).

Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 season with prices remaining the same from the previous season. Fans who purchase season tickets this year will have priority on purchasing season tickets in 2018. For more information about becoming a season ticket holder, please contact the Flames Ticket Office at (434) 582-SEAT (7328) or tickets@liberty.edu.

Fans can support Liberty Football and enjoy special game-day privileges by joining the Flames Club. The Flames Club exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and achieve victory with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level. All seats at Williams Stadium other than general admission bleacher seats require membership in the Flames Club.

For more information about red reserved bench-back seats, blue premium chair-back seats, or club seats, call the Flames Club at 434-582-CLUB (2582), email FlamesClub@liberty.edu, or visit www.LibertyFlames.com/FlamesClub.

 

 

Liberty FBS Schedules

2018

  • Sept. 1 vs. Old Dominion
  • Sept. 8 at Army
  • Sept. 15 vs. Norfolk State
  • Sept. 22 vs. North Texas
  • Sept. 29 at New Mexico
  • Oct 6 at New Mexico State
  • Oct. 13 vs. Troy
  • Oct. 20 vs. Idaho State
  • Nov. 3 at UMass
  • Nov. 10 at Virginia
  • Nov. 17 at Auburn
  • Nov. 24 vs. New Mexico State

 

2019

  • Aug. 31 vs. Syracuse
  • Sept. 14 vs. Buffalo
  • Sept. 28 vs. New Mexico
  • Oct. 5 at New Mexico State
  • Oct. 26 at Rutgers
  • Nov. 9 at BYU
  • Nov. 23 at Virginia
  • Nov. 30 vs. New Mexico State
  • TBA at UMass

 

2020

  • Sept. 5 at Virginia Tech
  • Oct. 17 at Syracuse
  • Nov. 7 at Virginia

 

2021

  • Sept. 18 vs. Old Dominion
  • Sept. 25 at Syracuse
  • Oct. 23 at North Texas
  • Nov. 13 at Ole Miss
  • Nov. 27 vs. Army

 

2022

  • Sept. 17 at Wake Forest
  • Sept. 24 at Old Dominion
  • Oct. 22 vs. BYU
  • Nov. 19 vs. Virginia Tech

 

2023

  • Sept. 16 at Buffalo

 

2025

  • Aug. 30 vs. Wake Forest
  • Sept. 20 at Army
  • Nov. 22 at Duke

 

2026

  • Sept. 3, 4 or 5 at Wake Forest
  • Sept. 26 vs. Duke
  • Nov. 28 vs. Army

 

2027

  • Sept. 4 at Duke

 

Sept. 11 vs. Virginia

  • Nov. 20 at Virginia Tech

 

2028

  • Sept. 2 at Virginia Tech

 

2029

  • Sept. 1 at Virginia Tech
  • Sept. 15 vs. Virginia

 

2030

  • Sept. 7 vs. Virginia Tech
  • Sept. 14 at Virginia
