Liberty announces three-game football series with Duke
A fifth ACC opponent will visit Williams Stadium in the foreseeable future, as Liberty has announced a three-game football series with Duke.
The three-game series includes two games at Duke in 2025 (Nov. 22) and 2027 (Sept. 4), while the Blue Devils will travel to Lynchburg for a game on Sept. 26, 2026.
“We continue to make rapid progress in building our future football schedules,” said Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “The series with Duke affords us regional games against a university of the highest academic quality and football program that is establishing itself among the best in the ACC.”
Duke will join four other fellow ACC members who will square off against the Flames inside Williams Stadium: Syracuse (Aug. 31, 2019), Virginia (Sept. 11, 2027 and Sept. 15, 2029), Virginia Tech (Nov. 19, 2022 and Sept. 7, 2030) and Wake Forest (Aug. 30, 2025).
On Feb. 16, the NCAA approved Liberty’s waiver request to begin the two-year FBS reclassification process. Liberty will complete its final season as a FCS program in 2017, playing as a member of the Big South Conference, but will not be eligible for the conference title nor the NCAA FCS Playoffs.
During the 2018 season, Liberty will compete as a FBS independent program and will not be eligible for postseason competition. At the conclusion of the two-year process, Liberty will be a full-fledged FBS program in 2019, which will include the opportunity to compete for bowl game appearances.
The Flames will host their first FBS home game against Old Dominion on Sept. 1, 2018, the first of four FBS teams to visit Williams Stadium in 2018 to meet the FBS reclassification criteria. The 2018 home schedule also features FBS matchups against North Texas (Sept. 22), Troy (Oct. 13) and New Mexico State (Nov. 24).
Liberty FBS Schedules
2018
- Sept. 1 vs. Old Dominion
- Sept. 8 at Army
- Sept. 15 vs. Norfolk State
- Sept. 22 vs. North Texas
- Sept. 29 at New Mexico
- Oct 6 at New Mexico State
- Oct. 13 vs. Troy
- Oct. 20 vs. Idaho State
- Nov. 3 at UMass
- Nov. 10 at Virginia
- Nov. 17 at Auburn
- Nov. 24 vs. New Mexico State
2019
- Aug. 31 vs. Syracuse
- Sept. 14 vs. Buffalo
- Sept. 28 vs. New Mexico
- Oct. 5 at New Mexico State
- Oct. 26 at Rutgers
- Nov. 9 at BYU
- Nov. 23 at Virginia
- Nov. 30 vs. New Mexico State
- TBA at UMass
2020
- Sept. 5 at Virginia Tech
- Oct. 17 at Syracuse
- Nov. 7 at Virginia
2021
- Sept. 18 vs. Old Dominion
- Sept. 25 at Syracuse
- Oct. 23 at North Texas
- Nov. 13 at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27 vs. Army
2022
- Sept. 17 at Wake Forest
- Sept. 24 at Old Dominion
- Oct. 22 vs. BYU
- Nov. 19 vs. Virginia Tech
2023
- Sept. 16 at Buffalo
2025
- Aug. 30 vs. Wake Forest
- Sept. 20 at Army
- Nov. 22 at Duke
2026
- Sept. 3, 4 or 5 at Wake Forest
- Sept. 26 vs. Duke
- Nov. 28 vs. Army
2027
- Sept. 4 at Duke
Sept. 11 vs. Virginia
- Nov. 20 at Virginia Tech
2028
- Sept. 2 at Virginia Tech
2029
- Sept. 1 at Virginia Tech
- Sept. 15 vs. Virginia
2030
- Sept. 7 vs. Virginia Tech
- Sept. 14 at Virginia
