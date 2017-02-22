 jump to example.com

Liberty announces spring broadcast schedule

Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 12:43 am

libertyThe Liberty Flames Sports Network will kick off its 2017 spring broadcast schedule on Wednesday with its coverage of Liberty’s home baseball and women’s lacrosse contests.

Liberty’s baseball team hosts Kentucky at the Liberty Baseball Stadium at 3 p.m., while the women’s lacrosse team welcomes in-state foe Virginia Tech to the Liberty Lacrosse Field at 4 p.m.

All of LFSN’s broadcasts for baseball and softball during the 2017 season will air locally on WFFP (Channel 24 Lynchburg), as well as, the Big South Network, ESPN3 and The Walk TV Network.

The Flames’ baseball games against Duke (March 7), James Madison (March 21) and Campbell (May 6), as well as, the Lady Flames’ softball games against Virginia (April 11) and Virginia Tech (April 18) will air on the America Sports Network (ASN).

In total, the Liberty Flames Sports Network will cover nine baseball games, eight softball contests, four women’s lacrosse matches and one men’s and women’s tennis match.

 

Baseball

  • Feb. 22 vs. Kentucky – 3 p.m. (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/The Walk)
  • March 7 vs. Duke – 3 p.m. (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/ASN/The Walk)
  • March 17 vs. High Point – 3 p.m. (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/The Walk)
  • March 18 vs. High Point – 2 p.m. (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/The Walk)
  • March 19 vs. High Point – 2 p.m. (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/The Walk)
  • March 21 vs. James Madison – 3 p.m. (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/ASN/The Walk)
  • May 5 vs. Campbell – 6 p.m. (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/The Walk)
  • May 6 vs. Campbell – 6 p.m. (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/ASN/The Walk)
  • May 7 vs. Campbell – 2 p.m. (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/The Walk)

 

Softball

  • April 7 vs. Presbyterian – 6 p.m. (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/The Walk)
  • April 8 vs. Presbyterian – 4 p.m. (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/The Walk)
  • April 11 vs. Virginia – 6 p.m. (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/ASN/The Walk)
  • April 18 vs. Virginia Tech – 5/7 p.m. (DH) (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/ASN/The Walk)
  • April 25 vs. Longwood – 5/7 p.m. (DH) (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/The Walk)
  • April 26 vs. Longwood – 5 p.m. (BSN/WFFP/ESPN3/ASN/The Walk)

 

Women’s Lacrosse

  • Feb. 22 vs. Virginia Tech – 4 p.m. (BSN)
  • April 8 vs. Campbell – Noon (BSN)
  • April 15 vs. High Point – 2 p.m. (BSN/WFFP)
  • April 19 vs. Radford – 6 p.m. (BSN/WFFP)

 

Men’s Tennis

  • March 1 vs. Longwood – 3 p.m. (BSN)

Note: If weather issues, second broadcast option will be April 1 vs. Presbyterian (1 p.m.)

 

Women’s Tennis

  • March 22 vs. Maryland – 2 p.m. (BSN)

Note: If weather issues, second broadcast option will be March 26 vs. Presbyterian (1 p.m.)

 

Network Listing

ASN – American Sports Network

BSN – Big South Network

ESPN3 – ESPN3

The Walk – The Walk TV Network

WFFP – WFFP TV (Channel 24 – Lynchburg)

