Liberty announces 2017 football schedule

The 2017 football schedule for Liberty features a season-opening road game at a Big 12 opponent and contests against three 2016 NCAA FCS Playoffs participants.

Liberty Athletics announced the Flames’ 2017 football schedule earlier today via its social media accounts. The 11-game slate opens up with a road contest at Baylor on Sept. 2, plus features match-ups against 2016 NCAA FCS Playoffs participants Charleston Southern, Jacksonville State and St. Francis (Pa.).

Liberty’s six-game home schedule features non-conference matchups against teams from the Pioneer League (Morehead State) and Missouri Valley Football Conference (Indiana State), plus the top two teams in last year’s final Northeast Conference standings (St. Francis, Pa., and Duquesne).

Liberty’s Sept. 2 contest in Waco, Texas, against Baylor marks the sixth time the Flames have faced a Power Five opponent in the last seven years and second from the Big 12 Conference in three seasons (also faced West Virginia in 2015).

The Flames have faced a Power Five foe during five of their six seasons under head coach Turner Gill (2012 – Wake Forest/ACC; 2014 – North Carolina/ACC; 2015 – West Virginia/Big 12; 2016 – Virginia Tech/ACC; 2017 – Baylor/Big 12).

Liberty faces four of its five FCS non-conference foes in the confines of Williams Stadium, a place the Flames have posted a 53-12 record since the start of the 2006 season.

The Flames open their home schedule on Sept. 9 against Morehead State and Indiana State on Sept. 16. Northeast Conference champion St. Francis (Pa.) visits Lynchburg on Sept. 30 and Duquesne, who shared the Northeast Conference regular-season title, on Nov. 4.

Liberty’s marquee non-conference FCS game takes place on Sept. 23 in Jacksonville, Ala., when the Flames face Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks finished the season ranked No. 7 in the STATS FCS poll and No. 6 in the FCS Coaches poll after falling to eventual national runner-up Youngstown State in the second round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

The Flames begin their quest for their ninth Big South title in the last 11 seasons when Liberty welcomes Kennesaw State to Lynchburg on Oct. 14. Following road games at Monmouth (Oct. 21) and Gardner-Webb (Oct. 28), Liberty closes out its regular season home schedule with Senior Day against Presbyterian on Nov. 11.

Liberty will look to secure its second trip to the NCAA FCS Playoffs in program history when the Flames face Charleston Southern on the road on Nov. 18 to wrap up the regular season. The Flames and Buccaneers shared the Big South title in 2016.

The NCAA FCS Playoffs begin with eight first-round games on Nov. 25 and culminate with the crowning of another champion at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, in the NCAA FCS National Championship game, next January.

Liberty will be seeking its second NCAA FCS Playoff appearance in 2017. The Flames made the program’s first-ever postseason appearance in 2014 and advanced to the second round.

Fans can support Liberty Football and enjoy special game-day privileges by joining the Flames Club. The Flames Club exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and win with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level. All seats at Williams Stadium other than general admission bleacher seats require membership in the Flames Club.

For more information about red reserved bench-back seats, blue premium chair-back seats, or club seats, call the Flames Club at 434-582-CLUB (2582), email FlamesClub@liberty.edu, or visit www.LibertyFlames.com/FlamesClub.

Season tickets are available to purchase now, while renewal statements will be mailed to 2016 season ticket holders in March. Prices for season tickets will remain the same as last year. For more information about becoming a season ticket holder, please contact Ryan Kindt at (434) 592-5915 or rkindt@liberty.edu.

2017 Liberty University Football Schedule

Sept. 2 Sat. at Baylor (Waco, Texas)

9 Sat. MOREHEAD STATE (LYNCHBURG)

16 Sat. INDIANA STATE (LYNCHBURG)

23 Sat. at Jacksonville State (Jacksonville, Ala.)

30 Sat. ST. FRANCIS, PA. (LYNCHBURG)

Oct. 7 Sat. Open Week

14 Sat. KENNESAW STATE * (LYNCHBURG)

21 Sat. at Monmouth * (West Long Branch, N.J.)

28 Sat. at Gardner-Webb * (Boiling Springs, N.C.)

Nov. 4 Sat. DUQUESNE (LYNCHBURG)

11 Sat. PRESBYTERIAN * (LYNCHBURG)

18 Sat. at Charleston Southern * (Charleston, S.C.)

25 Sat. NCAA FCS Playoffs (First Round)

Dec. 2 Sat. NCAA FCS Playoffs (Second Round)

8 Fri. NCAA FCS Playoffs (Quarterfinals)

9 Sat. NCAA FCS Playoffs (Quarterfinals)

15 Fri. NCAA FCS Playoffs (Semifinals)

16 Sat. NCAA FCS Playoffs (Semifinals)

Jan. 5 Fri. NCAA FCS Playoffs (Frisco, Texas)

National Championship Game (FC Dallas Stadium)

* – Denotes Big South Conference game