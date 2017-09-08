Liberty announces 2017-18 Big South men’s basketball schedule

The Liberty men’s basketball schedule is now complete as the Big South unveiled its 2017-18 conference schedule. Head coach Ritchie McKay and his squad will look to sustain the success they have developed within the conference as they are coming off a school-record 14 wins in the Big South last season.

The 18-game conference slate will begin on Dec. 30 for the Flames on the road at Gardner-Webb and end at the Vines Center on Feb. 24 against High Point. The Flames are coming off a third place finish in the Big South, behind Winthrop and UNC Asheville going 14-4.

For the second straight season, Liberty will start its Big South schedule on the road as the Flames head to Boiling Springs, N.C. to face Gardner-Webb. Liberty was exceptional on the road last season during conference play winning a school-record seven straight road games to start its Big South schedule.

To kick off the New Year, the month of January will feature five games at home against CSU, Presbyterian, Longwood, UNC Asheville and Campbell. The Flames will be tested in the month of January where they go on a five-game stretch facing four of the top six teams from last year’s Big South standings. Starting with the defending Big South champion, Winthrop, the Flames will also face Radford, High Point and UNC Asheville from Jan. 9 through Jan. 21.

In the final month of conference play, Liberty will have four games at home and four away from the Vines Center. The Flames will have a challenging home slate in February as Winthrop, Gardner-Webb, Radford and High Point come to town. Liberty’s final game of the regular season will be on Feb. 24 against High Point. It will also be Senior Night for Ryan Kemrite and Zach Farquhar.

The Big South Championship will start on Feb. 27 with quarterfinal matchups with the championship match being played on March 4.

Liberty brings back experience with a combination of youth as the Flames return four of their five starters, including Caleb Homesley who was the Flames’ leading scorer and rebounder before suffering a season-ending injury. In addition to its eight returners, Liberty also welcomes seven newcomers coming from four different states.

