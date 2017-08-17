Liberty adds more games to future football schedules

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Liberty’s future football schedules continue to fill up, including Wednesday’s announcement featuring matchups against seven different programs.

The announcement includes multiple games with Bowling Green, Marshall, Southern Miss, Troy, UAB and UMass, as well as a single game against NC State

“The announcement of these additional football series give Flames Nation a taste of our future football schedules,” said Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “We are close to completing schedules for our first five seasons of FBS football. I appreciate Mickey Guridy’s diligent efforts is securing these agreements.”

Six of the seven schools will visit Williams Stadium from 2020 to 2024: Southern Miss (Oct. 24, 2020), UMass (Nov. 28, 2020 and Nov. 6, 2021), UAB (Sept. 10, 2022), Bowling Green (Sept. 2, 2023) and Marshall (Oct. 5, 2024).

NC State is the sixth ACC foe Liberty will face in the coming years with the Flames set to face the Wolfpack in Raleigh, N.C., on Nov. 21, 2020.

Five of Liberty’s six future ACC opponents will make a trip to Lynchburg, Va.: Duke (Sept. 26, 2026), Syracuse (Aug. 31, 2019), Virginia (Sept. 11, 2027 and Sept. 15, 2029), Virginia Tech (Nov. 19, 2022 and Sept. 7, 2030) and Wake Forest (Aug. 30, 2025).

On Feb. 16, the NCAA approved Liberty’s waiver request to begin the two-year FBS reclassification process. Liberty will complete its final season as a FCS program in 2017, playing as a member of the Big South Conference, but will not be eligible for the conference title nor the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

During the 2018 season, Liberty will compete as a FBS independent program and will not be eligible for postseason competition. At the conclusion of the two-year process, Liberty will be a full-fledged FBS program in 2019, which will include the opportunity to compete for bowl game appearances.

The Flames will host their first FBS home game against Old Dominion on Sept. 1, 2018, the first of four FBS teams to visit Williams Stadium in 2018 to meet the FBS reclassification criteria. The 2018 home schedule also features FBS matchups against North Texas (Sept. 22), Troy (Oct. 13) and New Mexico State (Nov. 24).

Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 season with prices remaining the same from the previous season. Fans who purchase season tickets this year will have priority on purchasing season tickets in 2018. For more information about becoming a season ticket holder, please contact the Flames Ticket Office at (434) 582-SEAT (7328) or tickets@liberty.edu.

Fans can support Liberty Football and enjoy special game-day privileges by joining the Flames Club. The Flames Club exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and achieve victory with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level. All seats at Williams Stadium other than general admission bleacher seats require membership in the Flames Club.

For more information about red reserved bench-back seats, blue premium chair-back seats, or club seats, call the Flames Club at 434-582-CLUB (2582), email FlamesClub@liberty.edu, or visit www.LibertyFlames.com/FlamesClub.

Liberty Future Football Game/Series

Bowling Green

Oct. 3, 2020 – Liberty at Bowling Green

– Liberty at Bowling Green Sept. 2, 2023 – Bowling Green at Liberty

Marshall

Oct. 14, 2023 – Liberty at Marshall

– Liberty at Marshall Oct. 5, 2024 – Marshall at Liberty

NC State

Nov. 21, 2020 – Liberty at NC State

Southern Miss

Oct. 24, 2020 – Southern Miss at Liberty

– Southern Miss at Liberty Sept. 3, 2022 – Liberty at Southern Miss

Troy

Sept. 11, 2021 – Liberty at Troy

UAB

Oct. 2, 2021 – Liberty at UAB

– Liberty at UAB Sept. 10, 2022 – UAB at Liberty

UMass