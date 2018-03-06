Liberty adds games to football series with UMass

The Flames will become quite familiar with the Minutemen during the early part of their FBS days, with Liberty and UMass announcing four additional football games in its series between the two schools.

Liberty and UMass will now square off against each other for the next eight seasons, with today’s announcement extending the series through the 2025 season.

The new four-game announcement will have the Flames traveling to Amherst, Mass., in 2022 (Oct. 29) and 2024 (Nov. 16). The Minutemen will return to Lynchburg to face the Flames in 2023 (Nov. 11) and 2025 (Nov. 1).

The Flames will begin the series with games at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in 2018 (Nov. 3) and 2019 (Nov. 2), while Liberty will welcome UMass to Williams Stadium in 2020 (Nov. 28) and 2021 (Nov. 6).

As part of its FBS transition process, Liberty has now announced completed football schedules for the next four seasons, plus match-ups that extend through the 2030 season.

On Feb. 16, 2017, the NCAA approved Liberty’s waiver request to begin the two-year FBS reclassification process. Liberty completed its final season as a FCS program in 2017, playing as a member of the Big South Conference.

During the 2018 season, Liberty will compete as a FBS independent program and will not be eligible for postseason competition. At the conclusion of the two-year transition process, Liberty will be a full-fledged FBS program in 2019, which will include the opportunity to compete for bowl game appearances.

The Flames will host their first FBS home game against Old Dominion on Sept. 1, 2018, the first of four FBS teams to visit Williams Stadium in 2018 to meet the FBS reclassification criteria. The 2018 home schedule also features FBS matchups against North Texas (Sept. 22), Troy (Oct. 13) and New Mexico State (Nov. 24).

