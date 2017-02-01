 jump to example.com

Liberty adds 15 to roster with 2017 football signing class

Published Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 5:01 pm

libertyLiberty football coach Turner Gill added 15 players to his 2017 roster as part of National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Gill’s 2017 signing class, his sixth recruiting class at Liberty, includes 13 high school standouts and two transfers who joined the Flames’ roster at the start of the spring semester.

Gill’s 2017 recruiting class includes two defensive linemen, two offensive linemen, two tight ends, two cornerbacks, two linebackers, two wide receivers, a quarterback, a running back, and a safety.

Liberty’s football staff continues to bring in the best high school talent from all around the country, signing players from seven different states.

The Flames signed multiple players from the high school hotbeds of Florida (4), Georgia (3), Virginia (3) and Texas (2), while getting single signees from Indiana, Tennessee and Washington, D.C.

 

2017 Freshmen Signees

Name                                      Pos.    Ht.       Wt.     Hometown/High School

Keith Best                                CB       6-2       180     Tucker, Ga./Tucker HS

Frank Boyd                              RB       5-11     180     Chesterfield, Va./Manchester HS

Khaleb Coleman                     WR      6-2       180     Washington, D.C./Woodrow Wilson HS

Kimani Donaldson                   CB       6-0       165     Jonesboro, Ga./Mundy’s Mill HS

Remington Green                    LB        6-0       220     King George, Va./King George HS

Jerome Jackson                      TE       6-5       215     Fort Worth, Texas/Timber Creek HS

Amarii Jenkins                         LB        6-0       195     Ocala, Fla./West Port HS

Cooper McCaw                       OL       6-5       265     Southlake, Texas/Grapevine Faith CS

Elisha Mitchell                         DL       6-3       300     Virginia Beach, Va./Bayside HS

Fidel Ogbeifun                         TE       6-3       225     Douglasville, Ga./Douglas County HS

Aaron Pierre                            S          6-0       205     Tampa, Fla./Cambridge Christian School

Jayod Sanders                        DL       6-3       210     Tallahassee, Fla./Leon HS

DJ Stubbs                               WR      5-9       175     Jacksonville, Fla./University Christian School

 

2017 Mid-Year Enrollees

Mason Cunningham                QB       6-0       192     Shelbyville, Tenn./Shelbyville C. (NMCC)

Tristan Schultz                        OL       6-4       280     Culver, Ind./Culver Comm. HS (Fork Union)

