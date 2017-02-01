Liberty adds 15 to roster with 2017 football signing class
Liberty football coach Turner Gill added 15 players to his 2017 roster as part of National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Gill’s 2017 signing class, his sixth recruiting class at Liberty, includes 13 high school standouts and two transfers who joined the Flames’ roster at the start of the spring semester.
Gill’s 2017 recruiting class includes two defensive linemen, two offensive linemen, two tight ends, two cornerbacks, two linebackers, two wide receivers, a quarterback, a running back, and a safety.
Liberty’s football staff continues to bring in the best high school talent from all around the country, signing players from seven different states.
The Flames signed multiple players from the high school hotbeds of Florida (4), Georgia (3), Virginia (3) and Texas (2), while getting single signees from Indiana, Tennessee and Washington, D.C.
2017 Freshmen Signees
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/High School
Keith Best CB 6-2 180 Tucker, Ga./Tucker HS
Frank Boyd RB 5-11 180 Chesterfield, Va./Manchester HS
Khaleb Coleman WR 6-2 180 Washington, D.C./Woodrow Wilson HS
Kimani Donaldson CB 6-0 165 Jonesboro, Ga./Mundy’s Mill HS
Remington Green LB 6-0 220 King George, Va./King George HS
Jerome Jackson TE 6-5 215 Fort Worth, Texas/Timber Creek HS
Amarii Jenkins LB 6-0 195 Ocala, Fla./West Port HS
Cooper McCaw OL 6-5 265 Southlake, Texas/Grapevine Faith CS
Elisha Mitchell DL 6-3 300 Virginia Beach, Va./Bayside HS
Fidel Ogbeifun TE 6-3 225 Douglasville, Ga./Douglas County HS
Aaron Pierre S 6-0 205 Tampa, Fla./Cambridge Christian School
Jayod Sanders DL 6-3 210 Tallahassee, Fla./Leon HS
DJ Stubbs WR 5-9 175 Jacksonville, Fla./University Christian School
2017 Mid-Year Enrollees
Mason Cunningham QB 6-0 192 Shelbyville, Tenn./Shelbyville C. (NMCC)
Tristan Schultz OL 6-4 280 Culver, Ind./Culver Comm. HS (Fork Union)
Discussion