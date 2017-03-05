Bryant downs Liberty, 9-6

Bryant defeated Liberty, 9-6, to salvage the final game of the three-game series at Liberty Baseball Stadium, Sunday afternoon.

Liberty second baseman Andrew Kowalo had two hits and scored three times and outfielder Jack Morris hit a three-run home run, his first of the season, in the contest.

Two of Bryant shortstop Jimmy Titus’ three hits were home runs and he drove in a career-high five runs in the visitors’ victory. The freshman’s home runs were his second and third of the year.

Liberty falls to 7-4 on the season. The Flames won the first two games of the series and entered the contest on a three-game winning streak. Bryant improves to 3-7. With the win, the Bulldogs snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Bryant second base Cole Fabio and center fielder Nick Angelini led off the game with back-to-back singles. Catcher Mickey Gasper followed with a RBI ground out for a 1-0 Bulldogs’ advantage after one inning of play.

Liberty evened the score with a run in the second. With one out, Kowalo singled and center fielder Jonathan Embry walked. Catcher Payton Scarbrough then singled to load the bases with Flames. Shortstop Josh Barrick followed with a run-scoring infield single to tie the game at 1-1.

Bryant struck for three runs in the third. Fabio opened the inning with a double and scored on a one-out double by Gasper to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 edge. Titus then connected on his first home run of the afternoon to give Bryant a 4-1 lead.

The visitors extended their advantage in the fifth. Fabio led off the inning with a single and scored on a throwing error by Flames left fielder Jake Barbee on a double by Angelini. Titus followed with a RBI single to make it, 6-1 Bulldogs.

Liberty cut into its deficit in the sixth. With two runners aboard, pinch hitter Eric Grabowski dropped a RBI double into left field for the first Flames’ run of the inning. A ground out by pinch hitter D.J. Artis scored another run to shave Bryant’s lead to 6-3.

In the top of the eighth, Titus again homered as the Bulldogs plated three runs in the inning. After Gasper walked to open the frame, Titus lifted his second home run of the day over the center field wall for an 8-3 advantage. Later in the inning, a single by right fielder Joe Paparelli pushed the visitors’ lead to 9-3.

Morris’ three-run home run in the bottom of the inning moved the Flames within three on the scoreboard. Barbee was hit by a pitch to open the home half of the eighth and moved to third on a single by Kowalo. Morris, who entered the game as a pinch runner in the seventh, followed with his first round tripper of the year, trimming the Bryant lead to what prove to be the final of 9-6.

Liberty starter Jackson Bertsch drops to 0-2 on the year. The right-hander gave up six runs on eight hits over the first five innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Bryant starter Ross Weiner moves to 1-0 on the season. Weiner gave up three runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked four batters. Logan Lessard closed out the game by retiring the side in order in the ninth for his first save of the season.

Bryant outhit Liberty, 10-8. Fabio also had three hits for the Bulldogs.

Up Next: Liberty will host the Duke Blue Devils, Tuesday at Liberty Baseball Stadium. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.